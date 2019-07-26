Win: Three pairs of Sunderland AFC season cards up for grabs
The Black Cats kick off the new season in style next week – and you could see all their home league games for free.
Sunderland kick-off their League One campaign at home to Oxford United at the Stadium of Light on Saturday, August 3.
Jack Ross' side is targeting automatic promotion from the third tier at the second attempt following the play-off final heartache against Charlton Athletic. The Black Cats have had four pre-season friendlies plus a six-day warm-weather training camp in Portugal to prepare for the new campaign.
And we’ve teamed up with SAFC to give away three pairs of season cards for the 2019 / 2020 season.
The pairs of cards are for the Carling North Stand Lower and are worth £620 a pair.
To be in with a chance of winning, collect the tokens which will appear in your paper today, July 26; tomorrow, July 27 and Monday, July 29.
Once you’ve collected your three tokens return them in an envelope, along with your name, address and daytime contact number, to SAFC competition, Katy Wheeler, Sunderland Echo, North East Business and Innovation Centre, Wearfield, Enterprise Park East, Sunderland, SR5 2TA.
The closing date is Thursday, August 1 and the winner will be notified that day by telephone.
You will need three tokens to enter and photocopies will not be accepted.
The competition is open to over 16s and the usual JPI Media competition rules apply. For the full Ts and Cs visit https://www.jpimedia.co.uk/competition-prize-draw-terms-and-conditions/