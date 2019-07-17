Win three family tickets for Disney On Ice at Utilita Arena in Newcastle
Disney on Ice is gliding to the North East later this year with its 100 Years of Magic show – and you could be there for free.
Grab your Mickey ears and get ready for the ultimate Disney experience when Disney On Ice celebrates 100 Years of Magic and skates into Newcastle this autumn.
Be charmed by a cast of more than 50 unforgettable Disney characters, with Mouse-ter of Ceremonies Mickey Mouse, the spirited Minnie Mouse, Donald Duck, Goofy and many of the Disney Princesses including Jasmine, Cinderella, Rapunzel, Ariel, Snow White and Tiana.
Relive the magic of Disney’s Frozen with Anna, Elsa and the hilarious snowman Olaf as they discover that true love is the greatest magic of all. Sing-along to over 30 unforgettable songs including favourites like Let It Go, You’ve Got a Friend in Me, and Hakuna Matata.
Be thrilled by exciting moments from Disney’s The Lion King, Disney Pixar’s Toy Story, Finding Dory, Beauty and the Beast, Aladdin and more, leaving your whole family captivated with memories that will last them a lifetime.
This skating spectacular is truly a century of Disney Magic, and it was all started by a Mouse/
*Disney On Ice celebrates 100 Years of Magic is at Utilita Arena, Newcastle, from October 2-6. Tickets are priced £18 from www.utilitaarena.co.uk or the Ticket Hotline: 0844 493 6666
Sign up to our daily newsletter
*We have three family tickets to give away for the show on Wednesday, October 2 at 6.30pm. To be in with a chance of winning one of the three family tickets answer this question: How many Disney characters will be appearing in Disney On Ice celebrates 100 Years of Magic?
A:: Over 30
B::Over 40
C::Over 50
Email your answer, along with your contact details, to Katy.Wheeler@jpimedia.co.uk by July 22.
Ts & Cs: Tickets are for a family of 4 (four people) to the opening night of the show on October 2, 2019 and not transferable to any other show. Usual JPI Media competition rules apply. For more visit https://www.jpimedia.co.uk/competition-prize-draw-terms-and-conditions/