Win Sunderland '73 book and cuppa and cake at National Glass Centre

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

National Glass Centre (NGC) is today giving Echo readers the chance to win a new book of photographs based on Sunderland AFC’s victorious FA Cup run 50 years ago.

The book celebrates SAFC's momentous 1973 win

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Respected photographer Julian Germain has collated the book, Sunderland 73: The People’s Visual History, which was commissioned by North East Photography Network and Northern Centre of Photography at the University of Sunderland, and funded through the National Lottery Heritage Fund.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Julian photographed scarves, banners, rosettes, scrapbooks, photographs, even underwear which was collected and preserved by Sunderland fans during the 1973 FA Cup winning run.

The book is priced at £20 and would make a great present for any SAFC fan. Our competition winner will also be entitled to a free cuppa and cake at NGC’s café, The Glass Yard.

Sunderland 73: The People’s Visual History has been published in partnership with fans magazine A Love Supreme on a not-for-profit basis.

Projected sales will allow the book to be delivered free of charge to care homes, community centres, libraries and schools.

Back cover of the photographic book

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Julian, a Visiting Professor at the University of Sunderland, said: “Snapshot photographs as well as other creative endeavours such as home-made banners, scarves or scrapbooks seldom get published so they rarely get seen, but they offer a valuable viewpoint from the more familiar images produced by the press, as well as fantastic images and objects that capture the emotions and experiences of the time.

“The book reflects personal experiences and emotions of Sunderland supporters of the Cup win, so that those experiences may be shared with younger fans and documented for the benefit of future generations.”

The book is for sale at NGC’s shop, which despite recent storm damage to the building, remains open but has been moved to the first floor. The Glass Yard has also been moved to the first floor, where it has stunning views over the Wear.

Due to storm damage, the NGC shop has been moved to the top floor, along with the cafe

As well as Julian’s book, NGC’s shop has plenty of great ideas for Christmas gifts, and some beautiful Christmas decorations. To shop online, go to https://shop-nationalglasscentre.com

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And for more information on NGC, go to www.nationalglasscentre.com

Win

To win a copy of Sunderland 73: The People’s Visual History, as well as a cuppa and cake from The Glass Yard at NGC, answer this question: Who scored the winning goal for SAFC in the 1973 FA Cup final?

Email your answer, along with your name and address, to [email protected] by 9am on Thursday, December 21.

The winner will be notified by email that morning and the prize will be available to collect from NGC on either December 21, 22 or 23.

NGC Christmas and New Year opening times

Closed: 24, 25 and 26 December, 1 January

Open 10am-3pm: 31 December