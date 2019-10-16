Win a pair of first class Grand Central return tickets from Sunderland or Hartlepool to London

We've teamed up with Grand Central to give away first class rail tickets

To celebrate the release of their new app, we’ve teamed up with Grand Central to give readers the chance to win two First Class return train tickets to London Kings Cross.

Rail operator Grand Central provides direct daily services from the North East and Yorkshire to London, making the Capital accessible for passengers wishing to plan business trips or weekend breaks.

Featuring live trains, e-ticket functionality and the ability to buy tickets for any British destination, the brand new Grand Central app makes journey planning, accessing the latest travel information and buying tickets even easier.

Just like online, Grand Central won’t charge you booking or ticket fees, the app will always display the best value fare first and there are many more journeys available with e-tickets to download straight to your phone.

For a faster and more convenient way to buy train tickets, download the Grand Central app today from the App Store or Google Play. Find out more at www.grandcentralrail.com/app

One winner will receive two return First Class train tickets from Sunderland or Hartlepool to London King’s Cross with Grand Central.

To be with a chance of winning, simply answer the following question:

What does the new Grand Central app have?

a) e-tickets

b) No Booking fee

c) Best value fares

d) All of the above

To enter, simply send your answer, along with your name, address, post code and phone number, to: Grand Central Ticket Competition, JPI Media, North East Business & Innovation Centre, Westfield Enterprise Park East, Sunderland, SR5 2TA by October 28. Usual JPI Media competition rules apply.

Terms and Conditions:

1. One winner will be selected at random after the closing date.

2. The winner will receive two return Grand Central First Class train tickets from Sunderland or Hartlepool to London Kings Cross Station.

3. The winner can chose the travel location and dates but must give 10 working days’ notice prior to the date of travel. Tickets are subject to availability and ticket terms and conditions apply.

4. Winners must be over 18 years of age and residents in the UK. Employees of Grand Central or any of its subsidiary companies, their families, agents or anyone else connected with this promotion, are not eligible to win.

5. Prize not transferable, no whole/part cash alternative.

6. The prize must be claimed and used by the winner within six months from the date of the competition.

7. No photocopies are allowed.

8. Grand Central will not take responsibility for any lost tickets - replacements cannot be issued.

9. By entering the competition, the participant agrees to be emailed regarding any marketing promotions by Grand Central in the future.

10. The Promoter is Grand Central Railway Company Limited. 3 rd Floor, Northern House, Rougier Street, York, YO1 6HZ.

11. The Promoter reserves the right to withdraw this offer or amend these Terms and Conditions at any time without notice.