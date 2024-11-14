Win family ticket to see festive show Tinsel at Arts Centre Washington

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Festive show Tinsel is heading to town - and you could be there for free.

Tinsel is heading to Arts Centre Washington | Submitted

We have a family ticket to give away for the seasonal music and puppetry show, which is heading to Arts Centre Washington from December 3-7 at Arts Centre Washington.

Aimed at children aged three and over, the show tells the story of Tinsel whose dream is to be the star on top of the Christmas tree.

And to get to the top, he has to convince a whole tree of doubting baubles, naughty elves, and a naysaying nutcracker that anyone can shine if they’re just given the chance.

The show is brought to Washington by Wrongsemble, the company behind A Town Called Christmas, and Gala Durham and is packed full of original live music, playful puppetry and feel good storytelling.

Show times

You could win a family ticket to the festive show | Submitted

Tinsel show times at Arts Centre Washington:

December 3 at 1.30pm.

December 4 at 10.30am and 1.30pm.

December 5 at 10.30am and 1.30pm.

December 6 at 6pm.

December 7 at 11am and 2pm.

Win

We have a family ticket for four to give away for Tinsel worth £37.

To be in with a chance of winning, answer this question: which festive decoration does Tinsel wish to be?

Email your answer, along with your name and contact details, to [email protected] by 9am on Friday, November 22.

The winner will be notified by email and you can choose the ticket for a day and timing of your choice from those listed above.