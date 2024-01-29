Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Sunderland mams can have a memorable Mother’s Day – with a special experience which will also make them a familiar face around the city.

The three winners will become Bridges ambassadors

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Bridges has launched its Mother’s Day competition, looking for three women who will get a makeover and will also get £100 Sunderland Gift Card to buy themselves some treats.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The three winners will enjoy a session with a professional make-up artist and hair stylist, along with getting advice from a fashion expert who will help them pick an outfit.

At the same time all the women will become Bridges’ Ambassadors and feature in the centre’s Mother’s Day social media campaign, with videos and photographs taken of them throughout the experience.

And that’s not all. The women will also be invited back for future campaigns in both the summer and Christmas.

The competition is running via the Bridges Facebook page, where individuals can nominate themselves or their mum as to why they deserve a treat – and to be part of the campaign,

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The centre is looking for women of all ages and the winners will be chosen from across a number of different age groups, to ensure that there’s a cross section of people represented.

Karen Eve, Centre Director at the Bridges, believes it will be a lot of fun. “We’re hoping that there’ll be lots of interest in what will be a really exciting and pampering experience for our winners,” she said.

“They’ll be getting their hair and make up done and then have a personal shopping experience to pick an outfit for the photoshoot, before being able to go on a mini spending spree.

“We’re really looking forward to welcoming them as our new Bridges’ Ambassadors.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Entry to the competition is open now at the Bridges’ Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/Bridges.Sunderland and closes on February 2.