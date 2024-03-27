Watch more of our videos on Shots!

To coincide with David Walliams' Awful Auntie coming to Sunderland Empire over the Easter holidays, we've teamed up with the theatre to give away a family ticket to the show.

Awful Auntie is heading to Sunderland

The ticket, which admits four, is for the opening night on Thursday, April 4 at 6.30pm.

Following their acclaimed productions of Gangsta Granny, Billionaire Boy and Demon Dentist, Birmingham Stage Company bring their new production of one of David Walliams’ classic children's tales, featuring a small ghost, a huge owl and a very awful Auntie.

It tells the story of Stella who sets off to visit London with her parents with no idea her life is in danger.

When Stella wakes up three months later, only her Aunt Alberta can tell her what has happened. But not everything Alberta tells her turns out to be true and Stella quickly discovers she’s in for the fight of her life against her very own awful Auntie.

Awful Auntie is at Sunderland Empire from Thursday, April 4 to Sunday, April 7. Tickets from https://www.atgtickets.com/shows/awful-auntie/sunderland-empire/

We have a family ticket to give away

We have a family ticket to give away to Awful Auntie at Sunderland Empire at 6.30pm on Thursday, April 4.

The ticket admits two adults and two children or one adult and three children.

Tickets are non-transferable and no monetary value will be given.

To be in with a chance of winning, answer this question: what is the name of the awful aunt in Awful Auntie?

Email your answer, along with your name, address and contact number, to [email protected] by 9am on Tuesday, April 2.