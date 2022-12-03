We’ve got a great family day out bundle to give away for one family of four worth £300 for a festive day out on Sunday, December 11, 2022.

One lucky family will win:

:: Breakfast four four with Santa at the Bridges

You could win a bumper festive family day out in Sunderland

:: £50 Sunderland Gift Card

:: Lunch for four at My Delhi

:: Four tickets to the 5pm showing of Aladdin at the Sunderland Empire

:: Four passes to Sunderland Bowl

Santa Claus and his Elf ready for visiting children at The Bridges.

The day starts in style with breakfast with Santa himself.

The big man is back in his grotto at The Bridges in the run up to Christmas, including Breakfast With Santa events on Sunday 4,11 and 18 December, priced £10 per person.

The events are being held at Esquires Coffee from 9am until 10.30am on each of the dates where youngsters will be able to enjoy crafts with the elves along with festive story time with Santa.

Children will receive a cooked breakfast, while adults will get a breakfast sandwich plus a hot drink, with the kids receiving a Letter to Santa activity pack to take away with them at the end of the session.

Santa Claus and his Elf ready for visiting children at The Bridges.

Next up, you can head to My Delhi in Borough Road for lunch.

One of the city’s most-exciting new restaurant additions, the award-winning My Delhi opened its doors earlier this year and offers authentic Indian street food in vibrant surroundings.

You can end the day with a real festive treat – four tickets to see Aladdin at Sunderland Empire.

The magical show is flying into the Empire from December 9, 2022, to January 2, 2023.

The prize includes lunch at My Delhi in Sunderland city centre

It stars former Hollyoaks star Gary Lucy as panto baddie Abanazer alongside North East Queen of Comedy, Miss Rory, back for a third year running as the glamorous and razor sharp witty Widow Twankey. Miss Rory will be joined by her sidekick, South Shields comic Tom Whalley, who’s become a favourite slapstick panto jester at the venue.

As if that wasn’t enough, you get a £50 Sunderland Gift Card which can be used at a whole host of city businesses and experiences, as well as passes for four to Sunderland Bowl in High Street West, which is open until 11pm. There’s fun for all the family at the activity venue with bowling, darts, shuffle board and mini golf on offer.

To be in with a chance of winning this bumper prize, answer this question: who plays Abanazer in this year’s Sunderland Empire panto?

:: A. Gary Lucy

:: B. Gary Barlow

:: C. Gary Neville

My Delhi opened earlier this year

Email your answer, name and contact details, to [email protected] by 9am on Wednesday, December 7.

The prize needs to be redeemed on Sunday, December 11 only.

Tickets are for the 5pm panto performance of Aladdin at Sunderland Empire and are non-transferable to another panto performance. Family ticket is for 2 adults and 2 children or 1 adult and 3 children. Group to be confirmed on win.

Miss Rory as Widow Twankey in Aladdin

