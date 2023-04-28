'Wild dippers' help carry Greek galley model into the sea at Sunderland ahead of The Odyssey production

The galley is in the city to help publicise the new interpretation The Odyssey at The Fire Station venue in the city.

Homer’s epic poem has been reimagined for today in a retelling performed by hundreds of community members and local artists across the country.

The new landmark production is being told in episodes across five venues in England. It also marks the fifth anniversary of Public Acts, the National Theatre’s nationwide programme to create ‘extraordinary acts of theatre and community’.

The Greek galley is taken into the sea at Roker Beach by local wild swimmers as part of the The National Theatre play.

Ahead of performances at The Fire Station today on Friday and Saturday April 28 and 29, the 10-metre long-ship, crafted from bamboo and rope, put in an appearance at Penshaw Monument last night and then intrigued passers-by on Roker beach today.

The galley is journeying alongside the productions of the multi-location production of The Odyssey and has been appearing in public places including markets, local beaches and parks to collect messages of remembrance from the local community.

Members of the community are invited to write their own messages to loved ones and tie colourful ribbons on to the ship, which will be displayed at the National Theatre in August for the culmination of The Odyssey tour.

The team behind the production said galley represents Odysseus' epic voyage and the nationwide connection between the communities who are telling the story. The three previous episodes have been performed in Stoke, Doncaster and Trowbridge.

The Greek galley is taken into the sea at Roker Beach by local wild swimmers as part of the The National Theatre play. Wild swimmer and cast member Sue Kerton.

The fourth episode of The Odyssey, The Island of the Sun is being performed at The Fire Station, for Sunderland Culture in partnership with Sunderland Empire.

Sue Kerton, one of the wild dippers who helped carry the galley into the sea, is also performing in The Odyssey at The Fire Station.

“I’ve loved being part of the production and we’ve been in rehearsals since late January,” she said.

"I play Sheila and Athena and the whole process has been a brilliant experience. I lived in Saudia Arabia for 25 years so did some amateur dramatics out there, but I’d not done anything since I returned.

“I suppose in a way, with all of my travels, I’m a bit like Odysseus and his homecoming.”

The dippers meet outside of Little Italy at 7.30am on Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays.

Helen Green, Head of Performance for Sunderland Culture, added: “It’s been so exciting to see the galley at Penshaw Monument and at Roker Beach, and we’d like to thank Sue and her intrepid ladies for helping us making such a spectacle – it literally stopped people in their tracks.”

An epic tale of stormy seas, mythical monsters and vengeful gods, The Island of the Sun follows Odysseus’ long, perilous journey home and is full of hope, determination and Mackem soul.

The contemporary take on a key chapter of The Odyssey is written by North East playwright Lindsay Rodden, directed by Annie Rigby with music by The Young’uns’ Sean Cooney.

The final part of this epic journey will culminate at the National Theatre on August 26-28 featuring community performers from all previous performances as well as members recruited through Public Acts founding community partners, founding theatre partner Queen’s Theatre Hornchurch, and Trybe House Theatre in London.

Public Acts is supported by Arts Council England’s Strategic Touring Fund, Esmée Fairbairn Foundation, The CareTech Charitable Foundation, Garfield Weston Foundation, The Mosawi

Foundation and The 29th May 1961 Charitable Trust.