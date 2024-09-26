Wicked set to bewitch Sunderland Empire audiences for the next month
The fantastical musical, which has previously flow into the city in 2015 and 2018, is set to bewitch Sunderland Empire audiences for the next month as part of a long run in the city.
The gravity-defying show is running until October and is set to be a major boost to the local economy, attracting audiences from across the region and beyond.
With a cast of 33, the production travels on the road with more than 80 people and, in each city, it picks up local dressers and stage crew, taking the total to over 100.
They bring to life the novel by Gregory Maguire, which imagines the back stories of characters from The Wonderful Wizard of Oz, revealing the decisions and events that shape the destinies of two unlikely university friends on their journey to becoming ‘Glinda The Good’ and the ‘Wicked Witch of the West’.
Donning Elphaba’s cape is Laura Pick with Sarah O’Connor as perky side kick Glinda.
Speaking about playing one of musical theatre’s great female roles, Laura said: “Wicked is two strong women making choices and leading this show. The responsibility we take on our shoulders as actors is that we, as two women, are the leads in this company. That’s pretty great.”
Sarah said: “It’s amazing. It’s important to be telling stories where women are strong, independent and driven. For Glinda, it’s about where she wants to be in her career and becoming a better person.
“It’s important people can see that women can have that voice.”
Regarded as one of the most-successful musicals of all time, Wicked has now been seen by 65 million people worldwide.
It features tracks Popular, Defying Gravity, I’m Not That Girl and more.
Wicked is running at Sunderland Empire until Sunday, October 20, 2024. Tickets, priced from £20, available from atgtickets.com/sunderland
As part of the run, there’s also a series of access performances.
A signed performance takes place on Thursday, October 10 at 7.30pm.
A captioned performance takes place on Thursday, October 15 at 7.30pm.
An audio described performance takes place on Thursday, October 17 at 7.30pm.
