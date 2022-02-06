The answers are below the 11 questions, but no cheating mind.

1. Why was the MP for Bury South, Christian Wakeford in the news in January 2022?

2. Which 1945 romantic film starred Celia Johnson and Trevor Howard?

Eleven quiz questions to try.

3. Which nation at the 2018 FIFA World Cup had the smallest population?

4. In which 2022 BBC drama does Martin Freeman play a police officer called Chris Carson?

5. Who is the current President of China?

6. Gary Waldhorn, who died in January 2022, played Councillor David Horton MBE?

7. Best known as a whisky distiller, who opened a grocer’s shop in Kilmarnock in 1819 at the age of 14?

8. Why was 91 year-old Margaret Keenan of Coventry in the news in December 2020?

9. Who apologised to Taylor Swift in January 2022 after he had said she that she doesn’t write her own songs?

10. Which man did Jane Austen replace on the back of a Bank of England £10 note in 2017?

11. In 2012, who made a comeback after 527 years?

Answers