Where you can see the Coca-Cola Christmas truck in the North East this weekend
The Coca-Cola Christmas Truck is heading to the North East to help spread some festive magic.
And you’ll be able to check it out this weekend when it pitches up at Metro Centre, Gateshead, on Sunday, December 1, from 12pm until 8pm.
Visitors can expect twinkling lights, festive music and games and a lucky dip with the chance to win exclusive Coca-Cola merchandise.
There will also be a festive food truck serving seasonal food - as well as Coca-Cola, of course.
This year the popular tour will support FareShare, the UK’s biggest charity fighting hunger and food waste.
For every person that attends the Coca-Cola Christmas Truck Tour, the equivalent of a meal will be donated on their behalf. Coca-Cola aims to donate the equivalent of up to a total of 1 million meals via FareShare this festive season.
Florence Wheatley, Marketing Manager for Coca-Cola Great Britain Coca-Cola, said: “Coca-Cola has and remains synonymous with Christmas, with many people eagerly awaiting the Coca-Cola Christmas Truck Tour and Holidays Are Coming advert to create a little festive magic.
“This year, we’re delighted to continue our relationship with FareShare to support its mission to reduce hunger and surplus food waste.
“We hope that every person that attends the Truck Tour not only experiences the magic of Coca-Cola Christmas, but also supports FareShare, knowing that the equivalent of a meal has been donated on their behalf, acting as a little moment of kindness to ensure that thousands of people across the country enjoy a more meaningful Christmas.”
