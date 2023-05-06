Where to join in the coronation celebrations in Sunderland

Six big screens will show the coronation in communities across the city to join in the celebrations.

The free Coronation screenings are taking place at:

Keel Square in Sunderland city centre

Hylton Castle in Castletown

Rectory Park in Houghton

Barnes Park

Town Moor, East End

The Galleries Shopping Centre, Washington

There are also a number of other events taking place through the day:

Keel Square - 10am - 4pmIn Keel Square, the free screening is just part of an event which will see hours of fun, including everything from stilt walking royals to a Punch and Judy show to face painting and glitter.

Sunderland BID and Sunderland City Council have put together a family friendly range of events to help people enjoy the historic occasion together.

This includes:

Entertainment for children

Workshops

Mini golf and walkabout characters

Food and drink stalls offering cuisine from around the globe, including companies such as Burger Bros and Mexican food trader, Don’t You Know I’m Loco, and outlets selling noodle dishes, ice cream and sweet treats.

The Bridges Shopping Centre will also be hosting singers performing songs from across the years and a giveaway of Coronation cookies.

Barnes Park 10.30am - 2.30pm

All activities are FREE

Face Painters

Royal Stilt Walkers

Balloon Modeller (Balloon corgis)

Children’s craft activities (make your own crown)

Town Moor 10.30am - 2.30pm

All activities are FREE

Face Painters

Royal Stilt Walkers

Balloon Modeller (Balloon corgis)

Children’s craft activities (make your own crown)

Traditional Family Games (Coconut shy and mini golf)

Rectory Park 10.30am - 2.30pm

All activities are FREE

Face Painters

Royal Stilt Walkers

Balloon Modeller (Balloon corgis)

Children’s craft activities (make your own crown)

Hylton Castle

Free Coronation screening

Details of additional activities will be announced soon

Galleries

Free Coronation screening