Where to join in the coronation celebrations in Sunderland

People in Sunderland are joining millions around the UK in taking part in celebrations to mark the Coronation of King Charles III and Queen Consort Camilla.

By Ross Robertson
Published 6th May 2023, 09:19 BST- 1 min read

Six big screens will show the coronation in communities across the city to join in the celebrations.

The free Coronation screenings are taking place at:

  • Keel Square in Sunderland city centre
  • Hylton Castle in Castletown
    • Rectory Park in Houghton
    • Barnes Park
    • Town Moor, East End
    • The Galleries Shopping Centre, Washington

    There are also a number of other events taking place through the day:

    Keel Square - 10am - 4pmIn Keel Square, the free screening is just part of an event which will see hours of fun, including everything from stilt walking royals to a Punch and Judy show to face painting and glitter.

    Sunderland BID and Sunderland City Council have put together a family friendly range of events to help people enjoy the historic occasion together.

    This includes:

    • Entertainment for children
    • Workshops
    • Mini golf and walkabout characters
    • Food and drink stalls offering cuisine from around the globe, including companies such as Burger Bros and Mexican food trader, Don’t You Know I’m Loco, and outlets selling noodle dishes, ice cream and sweet treats.
    • The Bridges Shopping Centre will also be hosting singers performing songs from across the years and a giveaway of Coronation cookies.

    Barnes Park 10.30am - 2.30pm

    • All activities are FREE
    • Face Painters
    • Royal Stilt Walkers
    • Balloon Modeller (Balloon corgis)
    • Children’s craft activities (make your own crown)

    Town Moor 10.30am - 2.30pm

    • All activities are FREE
    • Face Painters
    • Royal Stilt Walkers
    • Balloon Modeller (Balloon corgis)
    • Children’s craft activities (make your own crown)
    • Traditional Family Games (Coconut shy and mini golf)

    Rectory Park 10.30am - 2.30pm

    • All activities are FREE
    • Face Painters
    • Royal Stilt Walkers
    • Balloon Modeller (Balloon corgis)
    • Children’s craft activities (make your own crown)

    Hylton Castle

    • Free Coronation screening
    • Details of additional activities will be announced soon

    Galleries

    • Free Coronation screening

    Sunderland’s Coronation Big Lunch is part of a national initiative taking place from May 6-8, where neighbours and communities are being encouraged to come together in “food, friendship and fun.”

