Children across Wearside will soon be sending letters to Father Christmas, but nothing compares to meeting the man in the red and white suit himself, and there are plenty of opportunities for kids to tell Santa what they want for Christmas in person this year.

Where can I meet Santa?

There are plenty of places offering a sit down meal with Santa this year and the Roker Hotel are bringing back their popular lunch sessions with Father Christmas. This is available over three days in December, beginning on Sunday, December 4, followed by Sunday, December 11, and Sunday, December 18.

Father Christmas is getting ready for the big day and you can meet him in various locations across Sunderland. (Photo by OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty Images)

Most Popular

The events will be held at the hotel’s Six Soldiers Suite with tickets costing £12.95 per child and £14.95 per adult. The price includes a gift and meal and bookings can be made through the hotel’s website.

Santa will also be making appearances at the George Washington Hotel in Washington. In addition to Santa Sunday Lunches on Sunday, December 11, and Sunday, December 18, he will also be at the hotel on Wednesday, December 21, to host a story time session for kids. All children who visit the big man will receive a gift as a reminder of their day for £15 per child and £20 per adult.

The George Washington hotel will also be hosting a disco with Santa’s elves on Saturday, December 3, and Friday, December 23. Tickets for all events can be booked through the hotel’s website.

Early risers can also meet Santa for breakfast at The Bridges this winter. The shopping centre is putting their Christmas plans together with Santa and his elves sitting down with families between 9am and 10:30am every Sunday in December. Tickets can be bought from the building’s customer service desk.

Advertisement Hide Ad