Where can I meet Santa this Christmas in Sunderland? Best grottos near you for seeing Father Christmas

Families can meet Santa across Sudnerland this Christmas.

Children across Wearside will soon be sending letters to Father Christmas, but nothing compares to meeting the big man himself, and there are plenty of opportunities for kids to tell Santa what they want for Christmas in person this year.

Starting soon, Father Christmas will be heading to Sunderland as he prepares the finishing touches to his trip around the world on 24 December, and these are some of the places the children of Sunderland can meet him.

There are plenty of places offering a sit down meal with Santa this year and the George Washington Hotel in Washington is one of those in festive mood. On 12 and 19 December the hotel is offering a Sunday lunch with Santa.

In addition to the food and experience of meeting Father Christmas, kids will be treated to a magic show after the meal.

The George Washington Hotel is also offering breakfast or tea with Santa’s elves and lunch or tea with the Grinch.

Over on the coastline, the Roker Hotel are giving families the chance to sit down for lunch with the main man at this time of year on 19 December. In addition to a three course meal, kids will leave the event with a gift. Tickets are available online now at the price of £8.95 for children and £12.95 for adults.

Just off Wessington Way, The Palm is also advertising meet and greet sessions with Father Christmas on their website. Events are happening from 19 December until Christmas Eve with prices starting from £9.95 per child.

Another popular place for Children to meet Santa is The Bridges in the heart of the City Centre. The Sunderland BID team have confirmed santa and his grotto will be returning to the shopping centre on a date which is yet to be announced.