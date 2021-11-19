Where are Christmas markets happening across the North East in 2021?

Sunderland’s Christmas lights will soon be turned on, marking the start of Christmas on Wearside, but no build up to 25 December is complete without a trip to a Christmas market, but where can you find one across the North East this festive period?

The festive period on Wearside begins with the Christmas light switch on, but the celebrations continue on the site well into December, with most events situated in and around the square and new Riverside project.

From 27 November families can enjoy the return of Keel Square’s ice rink in addition to a fun fair, rides and food stalls on Crowtree Road.

Christmas markets are returning in 2021 after Covid restrictions cancelled many across the UK last winter.

To add to the festive spirit, North East company Hadrian’s Tipi have made their return to the Stack in Seaburn. The winter favourite will be at the food and coastal site until January 2022.

A similar tent setup will soon be opening on the old Crowtree Leisure site very soon for those wanting the cosy experience in the city centre.

The Stadium of Light is also hosting a Christmas fayre on Sunday 28 November where visitors will be welcomed by 100 stallholders, entertainment and street food.

Elsewhere in the North East, Durham will see the city’s Christmas festival return this year across the weekend of 3-5 December.

The event, which will see 170 traders offer their products over three days, will be littered with festive entertainment with live music, face painting and street performers all over the city.

Heading further up the coastline, South Shields Market is also hosting a special Christmas edition of the South Tyneside meet, complete with live music and entertainment on Friday 17 December in the town’s market square between 9:00am and 6:00pm.

Jarrow Hall will also host this year’s edition of South Tyneside’s Christmas Fair across the weekend of 27-28 November.

Arts and crafts, jewellery, decorations and festive food are all set to be available at the popular event, which has changed venue for 2021 to keep visitors as safe as possible.