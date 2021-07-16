What's on at Washington Food Market as 40 stall event to go ahead this weekend

The monthly market will take place on Sunday, July 18 at Albany Park between 10am and 2pm.

Admission is free, but visitors are asked to make a voluntary contribution to a collection for local food bank, the Washington Community Food Project. The first two food markets in May and June raised around £700 for the charity.

A wide variety of food and homeware produce will be available to buy at the event. This includes local honeys, an Armenian street food stall, cakes, pies and other pastry produce, churros, Dutch pancakes, Nashville chicken (a sort of posh KFC), Greek olive oil and vegan tacos.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Washington Food Market is held in Albany Park.

There will also be a special stall dedicated to dog foods for anyone wishing to treat Rover. Non-food goods for sale include garden sculptures, gifts and handmade soaps.

Richard Murr, events director of Washington Does Culture, can’t wait for the third food market to open.

He said: “We’re really looking forward to this month’s market; it’s shaping up to be our biggest yet. The weather forecast is looking great. We’ll be happy to see a lot of people of all ages this Sunday.”

Organisers will soon be setting a date for a Christmas market.

Plenty on offer at Washington Food Market.

All the pitches for stalls this Sunday are now taken. However, traders wishing to set up at the next Washington Food Market on Sunday, August 15 should visit www.doesculture.com.

Support your Echo and become a subscriber today. Enjoy unlimited access to all of our news and sport, see fewer ads, experience faster load times, test your brain with daily puzzles and get access to exclusive newsletters and content. The Sunderland Echo has been on Wearside since 1873, and your support means we can continue telling your stories for generations to come. Click here to subscribe.

Wonderful chocolate at Washington Food Market.