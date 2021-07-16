What's on at Washington Food Market as 40 stall event to go ahead this weekend
Hopes are high for the third Washington Foodmarket, which will have 40 stalls on what promises to be a warm, sunny day this weekend. The event will also raise money for a great cause.
The monthly market will take place on Sunday, July 18 at Albany Park between 10am and 2pm.
Admission is free, but visitors are asked to make a voluntary contribution to a collection for local food bank, the Washington Community Food Project. The first two food markets in May and June raised around £700 for the charity.
A wide variety of food and homeware produce will be available to buy at the event. This includes local honeys, an Armenian street food stall, cakes, pies and other pastry produce, churros, Dutch pancakes, Nashville chicken (a sort of posh KFC), Greek olive oil and vegan tacos.
There will also be a special stall dedicated to dog foods for anyone wishing to treat Rover. Non-food goods for sale include garden sculptures, gifts and handmade soaps.
Richard Murr, events director of Washington Does Culture, can’t wait for the third food market to open.
He said: “We’re really looking forward to this month’s market; it’s shaping up to be our biggest yet. The weather forecast is looking great. We’ll be happy to see a lot of people of all ages this Sunday.”
Organisers will soon be setting a date for a Christmas market.
All the pitches for stalls this Sunday are now taken. However, traders wishing to set up at the next Washington Food Market on Sunday, August 15 should visit www.doesculture.com.