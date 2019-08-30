The Sunderland River Festival is taking place on Saturday, August 31 and Sunday, September 1.

The city will celebrate its maritime heritage in a weekend-long spectacular, Sunderland River Festival, on Saturday, August 31 and Sunday, September 1.

A whole host of entertainment is on the agenda across two days, from live music to watersports demonstrations.

Out on the water, community maritime activities and watersports partners Sunderland Yacht Club and City of Sunderland Rowing Club will be organising a range of activities.

Caroline Allen, the "small tall ship", berthing on Sunderland Marina as part of the River Festival.

Meanwhile, on opposite sides of the Wear at St Peter’s Quayside and Low Street, there will be a weekend of music and water-based entertainment, with street theatre and other performances for the whole family.

Tours will also be taking place Roker Pier, while the RNLI Lifeboat Station will be welcoming visitors across both days between 10.30pm and 4pm.

The National Glass Centre will be hosting stained glass painting drop-in sessions on both days between 10am and 4pm.

A map of the Sunderland River Festival.

Saturday: St. Peter’s Campus (Northside)

12pm – 7pm: Big Bang Science, Driftwood Sculptures and Kite Making Workshop: Activity Marquee

12.30pm – 1pm: Cabin Fever: Walkabout characters

12.40pm-1pm: John Anderson: Stage

The event will celebratie the city's maritime heritage and its creative future.

1pm-2pm: Action Painting: Static performance

1.10pm – 1.30pm: Adam Cole: Stage

1.40pm – 2.10pm: The Keelers: Stage

2pm – 2.30pm: Pedalo: Walkabout characters

2pm – 4pm: Face painting: Activity marquee

2.20pm – 3pm: Erin Frances: Stage

2.30pm – 3pm: Cabin Fever: Walkabout characters

3pm – 4pm: Action Painting: Static performance

3.15pm – 4pm: Sinead Florence Livingston: Stage

3.30pm – 4pm: Pedalo: Walkabout characters

4.15pm – 4.50pm: Scott Dolan: Stage

4.45pm – 5.15pm: Cabin Fever: Walkabout characters

5pm – 5.45pm: Axum Folk: Stage

5pm – 5.30pm: Pedalo: Walkabout characters

6pm – 7pm: Dennis: Stage

Saturday: Low Street (Southside)

12pm – 7pm: Showing of ‘Passion of Vaux’ and ‘Riverside’ films, Storytelling and Arts and Crafts: Activity Marquee

12pm – 7pm: HMS Venerable: Low Street

12pm – 12.20pm: COSMOS Choir: Bandstand

12.40pm – 1.10pm: Erin Frances: Bandstand

1pm – 1.30pm: Cod Choir: Walkabout characters

1.20pm – 1.50pm: Bearpark and Esh Colliery Band: Bandstand

2pm – 2.30pm: NASUWT Concert Band: Bandstand

2.0pm - 3pm: The Trawlers: Walkabout characters

3.10pm – 3.40pm: NASUWT Concert Band: Bandstand

3.30pm – 4pm: Cod Choir: Walkabout characters

3.50pm – 4.20pm: Keith Gregson: Bandstand

4.30pm – 5pm: The Trawlers: Walkabout characters

5.30pm – 6pm: Cod Choir: Walkabout characters

6.30pm – 7pm: The Trawlers: Walkabout characters

Sunday: St. Peter’s Campus (Northside)

12pm – 7pm: Big Bang Science, Driftwood Sculptures and Kite Making Workshop: Activity Marquee

12pm – 12.20pm: Pantastic: Stage

12pm – 6pm: Shed of Stories: Static performance

12.30pm – 1pm: The Whale: Static performance

12.35pm – 1.0pm: Pek and Wanley: Stage

1pm – 1.30pm: The Whale: Static performance

1.10pm – 1.40pm: All at Sea! Walkabout characters

1.25pm – 2.05pm: Roisin Ban: Stage

2.30pm – 3pm: All at Sea! Walkabout characters

2.30pm – 3pm: The Whale: Static performance

3pm – 3.30pm: The Whale: Static performance

3.15pm – 4pm: Gaelforce: Stage

4.10pm – 4.50pm: Hut People: Stage

4.30pm – 5pm: The Whale: Static performance

4.30pm – 5pm: All at Sea! Walkabout characters

5pm – 5.30pm: The Whale: Static performance

5pm – 6pm: Martin Stephenson: Stage

Sunderland: Low Street (Southside)

12pm – 7pm: Showing of ‘Passion of Vaux’ and ‘Riverside’ films, Storytelling and Arts and Crafts: Activity Marquee

12pm – 7pm: HMS Venerable: Low Street

12.15pm – 12.45pm: Giant Seagulls: Walkabout characters

12.20pm – 12.30pm: CO Hebburn and Sunderland Sea Cadets: Low Street

1pm – 1.30pm: Fairly Fresh Fish: Walkabout characters

1.20pm – 1.50pm: Houghton Brass Band: Low Street

2pm – 2.30pm: John Anderson: Bandstand

2pm – 2.30pm: Giant Seagulls: Walkabout characters

3pm – 3.30pm: Fairly Fresh Fish: Walkabout characters

3.15pm – 3.45pm: Keith Gregson: Bandstand

4pm – 4.30pm: Giant Seagulls: Walkabout characters