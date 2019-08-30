What's on at Sunderland River Festival this weekend as city prepares for celebration of maritime culture and heritage
Sunderland's famous riverside is getting ready to be the star of the show – and you can join in the celebrations with a special event this weekend.
The city will celebrate its maritime heritage in a weekend-long spectacular, Sunderland River Festival, on Saturday, August 31 and Sunday, September 1.
A whole host of entertainment is on the agenda across two days, from live music to watersports demonstrations.
Out on the water, community maritime activities and watersports partners Sunderland Yacht Club and City of Sunderland Rowing Club will be organising a range of activities.
Meanwhile, on opposite sides of the Wear at St Peter’s Quayside and Low Street, there will be a weekend of music and water-based entertainment, with street theatre and other performances for the whole family.
Tours will also be taking place Roker Pier, while the RNLI Lifeboat Station will be welcoming visitors across both days between 10.30pm and 4pm.
The National Glass Centre will be hosting stained glass painting drop-in sessions on both days between 10am and 4pm.
Check out our handy guide for what’s on when, so you can plan your day.
Saturday: St. Peter’s Campus (Northside)
12pm – 7pm: Big Bang Science, Driftwood Sculptures and Kite Making Workshop: Activity Marquee
12.30pm – 1pm: Cabin Fever: Walkabout characters
12.40pm-1pm: John Anderson: Stage
1pm-2pm: Action Painting: Static performance
1.10pm – 1.30pm: Adam Cole: Stage
1.40pm – 2.10pm: The Keelers: Stage
2pm – 2.30pm: Pedalo: Walkabout characters
2pm – 4pm: Face painting: Activity marquee
2.20pm – 3pm: Erin Frances: Stage
2.30pm – 3pm: Cabin Fever: Walkabout characters
3pm – 4pm: Action Painting: Static performance
3.15pm – 4pm: Sinead Florence Livingston: Stage
3.30pm – 4pm: Pedalo: Walkabout characters
4.15pm – 4.50pm: Scott Dolan: Stage
4.45pm – 5.15pm: Cabin Fever: Walkabout characters
5pm – 5.45pm: Axum Folk: Stage
5pm – 5.30pm: Pedalo: Walkabout characters
6pm – 7pm: Dennis: Stage
Saturday: Low Street (Southside)
12pm – 7pm: Showing of ‘Passion of Vaux’ and ‘Riverside’ films, Storytelling and Arts and Crafts: Activity Marquee
12pm – 7pm: HMS Venerable: Low Street
12pm – 12.20pm: COSMOS Choir: Bandstand
12.40pm – 1.10pm: Erin Frances: Bandstand
1pm – 1.30pm: Cod Choir: Walkabout characters
1.20pm – 1.50pm: Bearpark and Esh Colliery Band: Bandstand
2pm – 2.30pm: NASUWT Concert Band: Bandstand
2.0pm - 3pm: The Trawlers: Walkabout characters
3.10pm – 3.40pm: NASUWT Concert Band: Bandstand
3.30pm – 4pm: Cod Choir: Walkabout characters
3.50pm – 4.20pm: Keith Gregson: Bandstand
4.30pm – 5pm: The Trawlers: Walkabout characters
5.30pm – 6pm: Cod Choir: Walkabout characters
6.30pm – 7pm: The Trawlers: Walkabout characters
Sunday: St. Peter’s Campus (Northside)
12pm – 7pm: Big Bang Science, Driftwood Sculptures and Kite Making Workshop: Activity Marquee
12pm – 12.20pm: Pantastic: Stage
12pm – 6pm: Shed of Stories: Static performance
12.30pm – 1pm: The Whale: Static performance
12.35pm – 1.0pm: Pek and Wanley: Stage
1pm – 1.30pm: The Whale: Static performance
1.10pm – 1.40pm: All at Sea! Walkabout characters
1.25pm – 2.05pm: Roisin Ban: Stage
2.30pm – 3pm: All at Sea! Walkabout characters
2.30pm – 3pm: The Whale: Static performance
3pm – 3.30pm: The Whale: Static performance
3.15pm – 4pm: Gaelforce: Stage
4.10pm – 4.50pm: Hut People: Stage
4.30pm – 5pm: The Whale: Static performance
4.30pm – 5pm: All at Sea! Walkabout characters
5pm – 5.30pm: The Whale: Static performance
5pm – 6pm: Martin Stephenson: Stage
Sunderland: Low Street (Southside)
12pm – 7pm: Showing of ‘Passion of Vaux’ and ‘Riverside’ films, Storytelling and Arts and Crafts: Activity Marquee
12pm – 7pm: HMS Venerable: Low Street
12.15pm – 12.45pm: Giant Seagulls: Walkabout characters
12.20pm – 12.30pm: CO Hebburn and Sunderland Sea Cadets: Low Street
1pm – 1.30pm: Fairly Fresh Fish: Walkabout characters
1.20pm – 1.50pm: Houghton Brass Band: Low Street
2pm – 2.30pm: John Anderson: Bandstand
2pm – 2.30pm: Giant Seagulls: Walkabout characters
3pm – 3.30pm: Fairly Fresh Fish: Walkabout characters
3.15pm – 3.45pm: Keith Gregson: Bandstand
4pm – 4.30pm: Giant Seagulls: Walkabout characters
5pm – 5.30pm: Fairly Fresh Fish: Walkabout characters