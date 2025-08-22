What's at the Rugby World Cup fan village in Sunderland city centre?

The Women’s Rugby World Cup fan village has touched down in Sunderland for three days of music, fun and food.

Here’s a rundown of what exactly is in the free village, which is running until Saturday, August 23.

(Note, to accommodate the fan village, St Marys Boulevard is closed in both directions until midday on 23 August.)

See how you’d look as a rugby player

The immersive rugby installation at Keel Edge | Sunderland Echo

Head over to Keel Edge, the land next to City Hall, and input your image in the interactive installation to see how you’d look as a rugby star.

Twelve two-metre high, double-sided LED totems, arranged in a circle and equipped with integrated surround sound and ultrasonic sensors, use AI to create a memorable visitor experience for fans.

The installation responds to both smart city data and the presence of people inside the ring, and will remain in place for at least 12 months, with a range of interactive experiences programmed for use.

Enjoy all the action

Tickets are still available for the opening match of the tournament, with more than 42,000 people in attendance.

But if you want to avoid the scrum, you can watch all the action on the big screen at Keel Square Pavilion as the Red Roses take on USA from 7pm to 9pm on Friday, August 22.

There's plenty of photo opportunities | Sunderland Echo

Funfair

There’s a host of fairground rides on St Mary’s Boulevard as well as street food and coffee stalls.

You can also look forward to interactive walkabout characters today, August 22, and rugby-themed activities including pass speed and accuracy challenges, jump height tests, and a reaction wall.

Keel Crossing

Anyone can use the new footbridge today, August 22, which is open so fans can make their way more easily from the fan village to the stadium. Note, it will close at the end of the day to allow the final cosmetic works to take place.

Firework display

The opening match of the tournament will close with a firework display at 10.15pm and the best place to watch it is from the fan village.

Live Music

There's live music and performances on the stage | Sunderland Echo

Live Music on Friday, August 22

Rock Choir - 11am - 11.40am

Rock DJ - 12noon - 12.45pm

Mac Busted 1pm - 1.45 pm

BBC Introducing - 2pm - 2.45pm

Re-Take That - 3pm - 3.45pm

Royal Rhapsody - 4pm - 4.45pm

Live Music and performances on Saturday, August 23

Celebrations continue on Saturday, 23 August, as Sunderland BID relocates the popular Sunniside Food Market to Keel Square for a day-long festival of local talent and creativity.

Attractions on the day include:

Sunniside Food Market - 10am - 3pm

DJ Jamal - 11am to 3pm

Chris Cross Magic - 11.30am, 12.30pm and 1.30pm

Hannah Graham Portraits 10 am - 3pm

Bubble Entertainment - 11am - 3pm

Circurama Circus Skills 11am - 4pm

Sketching with Atlas Theatre Company - 11am -3pm

Aria Movement’s aerial hoop taster sessions - 11am -3pm