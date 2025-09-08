Organisers of Sunderland’s multi-venue Waves Festival have today announced that the festival will not take place in its usual format this year, due to a lack of funding.

Since its launch, Waves has established itself as a flagship event in the city’s cultural calendar, bringing emerging and established artists to stages across Sunderland, including acts such as Miles Kane and Red Rum Club.

Last year's Waves Festival | Sunderland Echo

Unfortunately, with the funding support the festival relies on unavailable for 2025, organisers have taken the difficult decision to pause the full-scale event this year.

Despite the setback, the Waves team are determined to keep the momentum going and to continue supporting artists and audiences.

In place of the main festival, a new one-off event, Ripples, will take place on Saturday 15th November 2025 at Independent, with both rooms of the venue hosting two stages of live music.

Ripples takes place at Independent | Sunderland Echo

Ripples will feature a varied line-up of exciting new artists from across the UK, alongside incredible homegrown talent from the North East, aiming to capture the energy and diversity of Waves in a more intimate setting. The line-up will be revealed soon, but tickets are on sale now.

Festival organiser Ben Richardson said: “We’re really gutted not to be able to deliver Waves in its usual form this year, it’s something we know so many people look forward to, and we love how the festival has become a big part of Sunderland’s live music scene.

“But we didn’t want the year to pass without celebrating live music in the city. Ripples is our way of keeping the spirit of Waves alive, giving artists a platform and music fans a space to come together until we can bring the full festival back.”

Looking ahead, plans are already in motion to secure the support needed to deliver Waves in full for 2026.

Ripples 2025 📅 Saturday 15th November 2025 📍 Independent, Sunderland 🎟 Tickets on sale now

For tickets and updates, visit: www.independentsunderland.com