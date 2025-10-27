We're bringing wartime music to Sunderland for Remembrance Day

Music from World War One and Warhorse will feature in a moving night at Sunderland Minster this November.

Popular local chamber choir, Musica Johannis, will be performing for one night only in the historic setting of the Minster to mark Remembrance Day.

Musica Johannis will be performing a beautiful and varied programme, including anthems by Henry Purcell, songs from World War One, and closing with the hymn Only Remembered which was used in the stage production of War Horse.

The concert will finish with an Act of Remembrance, concluding with the audience being invited to join the choir in singing Jerusalem.

Performances by Musica Johannis have proved highly popular, with recent audiences praising a “very enjoyable evening by this very talented group of musicians” and “an evening not to be missed”.

Sunderland Minster’s Canon Provost, the Reverend Clare Maclaren, said: “We are delighted to be welcoming Musica Johannes to perform at the Minster this Remembrance Day.

“Remembrance events are an opportunity to reflect on the sacrifices made by those who gave their lives in past conflicts and acknowledge those who continue to serve.

“This concert is also part of an increasingly varied programme of cultural events through which we are welcoming people to the Minster”.

The performance is on Tuesday 11th November 2025 at 7pm in Sunderland Minster.

Tickets cost £9.50 and can be purchased from the Minster or online: Musica Johannis: Music for Remembrance at Sunderland Minster event tickets from TicketSource