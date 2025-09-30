We're bringing dread-inducing modern horror to a Sunderland church

Blood-curdling screams are set to ring out at a city church for a one-day film festival.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sunderland Film Club is bringing ‘undending doom to Wearside’ with The Weird and the Eerie film festival, which will be held at Sunderland Minster this autumn.

A still from the film festival | Submitted

A celebration of dread-inducing modern horror, the festival will screen some of the most boundary-pushing horror films of recent decades.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Inspired by the late cultural theorist Mark Fisher’s book of the same name, The Weird and the Eerie highlights filmmakers who work outside the bounds of the horror genre to create some of the most original films in contemporary cinema.

Spanning from the quietly unsettling to the utterly horrifying, organisers say this eclectic programme of films will stay with you long after the lights come up.

Films screened

A still from We're All Going to the World's Fair | Submitted

▪️Jane Schoenbrun’s internet-inflected oddity – We’re All Going to the World’s Fair.

▪️Joel Anderson’s haunting found-footage ghost story – Lake Mungo.

▪️Ben Wheatley’s singular neo folk-horror – Kill List.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

▪️Plus, a performance by Sunderland experimentalist – Feral Yon. Expect dread, doom and drone.

The Weird and the Eerie takes place on Saturday, November 8 from 4pm-11pm at Sunderland Minster.

Tickets are priced £5 for a single screening and £12 for a day pass.

For more information and to book tickets, visit weirdandeerie.co.uk