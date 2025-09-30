We're bringing dread-inducing modern horror to a Sunderland church
Sunderland Film Club is bringing ‘undending doom to Wearside’ with The Weird and the Eerie film festival, which will be held at Sunderland Minster this autumn.
A celebration of dread-inducing modern horror, the festival will screen some of the most boundary-pushing horror films of recent decades.
Inspired by the late cultural theorist Mark Fisher’s book of the same name, The Weird and the Eerie highlights filmmakers who work outside the bounds of the horror genre to create some of the most original films in contemporary cinema.
Spanning from the quietly unsettling to the utterly horrifying, organisers say this eclectic programme of films will stay with you long after the lights come up.
Films screened
▪️Jane Schoenbrun’s internet-inflected oddity – We’re All Going to the World’s Fair.
▪️Joel Anderson’s haunting found-footage ghost story – Lake Mungo.
▪️Ben Wheatley’s singular neo folk-horror – Kill List.
▪️Plus, a performance by Sunderland experimentalist – Feral Yon. Expect dread, doom and drone.
The Weird and the Eerie takes place on Saturday, November 8 from 4pm-11pm at Sunderland Minster.
Tickets are priced £5 for a single screening and £12 for a day pass.
For more information and to book tickets, visit weirdandeerie.co.uk