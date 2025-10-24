We're bringing a spooky classic to Sunderland in time for Halloween
The gothic chiller sees a governess employed to look after two mysterious children in a remote English manor. Eerie figures from the past are making themselves known – but she begins to wonder if it’s real, or if it’s all in her imagination.
Director Jordan Carling said: “Turn of the Screw includes themes of innocence, power, family, responsibility, and offers a glimpse into the classism and patriarchy so deeply ingrained into 19th century Britain.
“It's been an absolute pleasure working on this production, and I am immensely excited to finally share it with our audiences. I could not be prouder of this cast, they deserve to be seen. This Hallowe’en, support local theatre.”
The cast includes Becca Duckworth as Miss Grey, along with Rose Roberts and Emili Kristopaitis making their Royalty debuts as the children.
The 1898 gothic horror novella has been adapted for stage and screen numerous times, most recently in the shape of Netflix’s The Haunting of Bly Manor.
Turn of the Screw runs from 28 October to 1 November, with tickets available via their Ticketsource site. They are priced at £10 full price or £8.50 concessions.