We're bringing a spooky classic to Sunderland in time for Halloween

By Katy Wheeler

Lifestyle Editor

Published 24th Oct 2025, 14:25 BST
The Royalty Theatre, off Chester Road, will see in the Hallowe’en season with an adaptation of Henry James’ spooky classic, Turn of the Screw.

The gothic chiller sees a governess employed to look after two mysterious children in a remote English manor. Eerie figures from the past are making themselves known – but she begins to wonder if it’s real, or if it’s all in her imagination.

Rose Roberts, Becca Duckworth and Emili Kristopaitis in Turn of the Screw.placeholder image
Rose Roberts, Becca Duckworth and Emili Kristopaitis in Turn of the Screw. | Royalty Theatre

Director Jordan Carling said: “Turn of the Screw includes themes of innocence, power, family, responsibility, and offers a glimpse into the classism and patriarchy so deeply ingrained into 19th century Britain.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“It's been an absolute pleasure working on this production, and I am immensely excited to finally share it with our audiences. I could not be prouder of this cast, they deserve to be seen. This Hallowe’en, support local theatre.”

The cast includes Becca Duckworth as Miss Grey, along with Rose Roberts and Emili Kristopaitis making their Royalty debuts as the children.

The 1898 gothic horror novella has been adapted for stage and screen numerous times, most recently in the shape of Netflix’s The Haunting of Bly Manor.

Turn of the Screw runs from 28 October to 1 November, with tickets available via their Ticketsource site. They are priced at £10 full price or £8.50 concessions.

Related topics:SunderlandTheatreFamilyTickets
News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice