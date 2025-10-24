We're bringing a spooky classic to Sunderland in time for Halloween

The Royalty Theatre, off Chester Road, will see in the Hallowe’en season with an adaptation of Henry James’ spooky classic, Turn of the Screw.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The gothic chiller sees a governess employed to look after two mysterious children in a remote English manor. Eerie figures from the past are making themselves known – but she begins to wonder if it’s real, or if it’s all in her imagination.

Rose Roberts, Becca Duckworth and Emili Kristopaitis in Turn of the Screw. | Royalty Theatre

Director Jordan Carling said: “Turn of the Screw includes themes of innocence, power, family, responsibility, and offers a glimpse into the classism and patriarchy so deeply ingrained into 19th century Britain.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It's been an absolute pleasure working on this production, and I am immensely excited to finally share it with our audiences. I could not be prouder of this cast, they deserve to be seen. This Hallowe’en, support local theatre.”

The cast includes Becca Duckworth as Miss Grey, along with Rose Roberts and Emili Kristopaitis making their Royalty debuts as the children.

The 1898 gothic horror novella has been adapted for stage and screen numerous times, most recently in the shape of Netflix’s The Haunting of Bly Manor.

Turn of the Screw runs from 28 October to 1 November, with tickets available via their Ticketsource site. They are priced at £10 full price or £8.50 concessions.