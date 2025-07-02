We're bringing a proper jazz club back to Sunderland

Wearside’s jazz lovers are in for a treat as The Old Black Cat Jazz Club makes its return - this time at a new venue.

Sunderland Minster

The series launched with the Alexia Gardner Quintet, led by Grammy-nominated British-Jamaican vocalist Alexia Gardner, in June and it continues every third Friday of the month.

The newly relaunched series at Sunderland Minster promises a sophisticated programme of live jazz in one of the city's most iconic spaces.

Starting life at Seventeen Nineteen in the East End, the club has moved to the Minster to be more centrally-located and is part of a wave of efforts to bring more entertainment to the Minster.

The monthly concerts will feature a vibrant mix of jazz styles, with a line-up of some of the region’s finest talent.

The next event is Friday, July 18 with Zoe Gilby Quartet, winner of the Parliamentary Jazz Awards Jazz Vocalist of the Year in 2019.

Future performances will spotlight a diverse range of acts, including Emma Fisk’s Hot Club du Nord, Abbie Finn trio and more, ensuring that each evening offers something new for seasoned jazz fans and curious newcomers alike.

Giles Strong Quartet have played the club previously | Submitted

“These evenings will be the perfect way for fans of jazz and those looking to discover the sound to spend a relaxed Friday night,” said John Knox, host for the events. “They’ll be able to listen to some of the best musicians from the area in intimate, beautiful surroundings, with exquisite acoustics and rub shoulders with a like-minded crowd.”

Set within the newly revitalised cultural quarter, The Old Black Cat Jazz Club at Sunderland Minster features pew seating, cabaret tables, and a fully stocked bar.

Tickets

Zoe Gilby performs next | Submitted

Zoe Gilby Quartet play on Friday, July 18.

The Minster will be open for arrivals from 7pm, with the show beginning at 7.30pm.

There is an interval for drinks and networking, with a volunteer led bar available. The show aims to be finished by 10pm.

All are welcome, from the Jazz veteran to the Jazz-curious. Tickets for all events are available via https://www.ticketsource.co.uk/obc-jazz and are priced at £12 in advance.

Tickets on the door are £15, but are subject to availability.