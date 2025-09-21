We have four tickets to give away for huge Stages Festival in Sunderland

The biggest electronic music event of its kind to be held in Sunderland is gearing up to take over the city centre next weekend - and you and your mates could be there for free.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Keel Square will be the focal point of the festival on Saturday, September 27 with a 360degree stage in the square, performances from the likes of Billy Gillies, Basshunter, Ultrabeat, N-Trance, MDDLTTN, Jay Stone and more as well as immersive visuals on the Expo Pavilion screen.

Basshunter will perform as part of the lineup | Submitted

The Keel Square gig, called Stages On The Square, which takes place from 2pm to 10pm, is ticketed and priced £25 plus booking fee.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The beat continues at grassroots venues, meanwhile, with a series of takeovers, which are a mixture of free entry and ticketed, called Stages At The Venues.

Running from Friday 26 September to Saturday 4 October, Stages At The Venues spans a series of vibrant venues across Sunderland.

This includes Independent, Pop Recs, The Bunker, Saltgrass, Mexico70, The Point, Diegos and even a secret location – bringing together some of the region’s most exciting promoters, artists and audiences.

From underground DJ sets and genre-pushing live acts to an electronic music open mic night and all-ages performances, Stages: At The Venues is aimed at being the city’s biggest celebration of electronic music.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Events include a Public House Party takeover at a secret location yet to be announced, headline sets from touring electronic artists such as Paranoid London. There’s also a celebration of local talent with collectives like All Frequencies Sound Collective, Badget (Ako) and more.

For the full lineup and venues see here https://www.mysunderland.co.uk/article/35461/Stages

Road closures

As part of traffic management for the headline show on Keel Square, road closures will be in force. St Mary’s Boulevard will be closed in both directions from approximately 00:01am on Saturday 27 September until 7am on Sunday 28 September.

There will still be access to St Marys car park via a diversion from the Wearmouth Bridge and West Wear Street.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Win

Billy Gillies headlines | Submitted

We have four tickets to give away to one winner for the Stages At The Square gig in Keel Square.

They can be used by both adults or children, however, children must be accompanied by an adult.

To be in with a chance of winning, answer this question: in which square does Stages take place?

Email your answer, along with your name and contact details, to [email protected] by 9am on Tuesday, September 23.

The winner will be notified by email.