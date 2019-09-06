Watch a preview of the Tuneless Choir set to entertain crowds on the Great North Run circuit

Participants in the Great North Run will enjoy a chorus of approval when they reach South Tyneside.

By The Newsroom
Friday, 06 September, 2019, 13:21

As runners reach the home straight at mile 12, singers from the Tuneless Choir will be on hand – and on song.

The group is performing in support of mental health charity Mind at the event.

Ann Marie Nicol, franchise manager for the choir, says: “We could spur them on, so they can get away from us quicker, or just give them something to smile about!”

The Tuneless Choir will live up to its name and reputation at the 12-mile stage at the Great North Run.