Washington Carnival returns to Sunderland for 2019 - this is what to look out for
Families are in for a treat as the sights, sounds and smells of Washington Carnival return for 2019.
The popular community event is bringing a host of fun-filled, family friendly activities to Albany Park this weekend.
The carnival which has free entry, is offering a number of activities for all the family, including: a fun fair, go karts, heritage exhibitions, vintage vehicles, outdoor sports, face-painting, food & drink and much more.
Events begin with a parade through Concord at 9.40am to officially start the festivities, with a jam-packed programme then running from 10am to 4pm in the park.
Councillor for Washington Central, Linda Williams, said the carnival is a great day for the Washington community.
“The carnival is a great opportunity for our community to come together. Hopefully there is something for everyone to do, from the banner march at the start to stalls and rides,” she said.
“As an Area Committee we are proud to fund this event, alongside our other events across the year.”
There will also be a community marque, providing a range of information stalls and gifts for sale.
Local banners will be displayed within a heritage marque with Washington History Society telling the story of the history of exhibits such as Bowes Railway.
A spokesperson for SNCBC, who organised the carnival, said they were happy to bring the event to Washington residents for the local community.
“The event provides an opportunity for local residents to come together and engage in a celebration of local history, socialise and take part in a range of fun activities.”