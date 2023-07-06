USA Independence Day marked in original Washington on July 4

Sunderland once again marked its transatlantic links as civic and business leaders joined schoolchildren for Independence Day celebrations at the ancestral home of George Washington on July 4.

Independence Day celebrations at Washington Old Hall.

The annual flag-raising ceremony saw people from across the city join together at the National Trust’s Washington Old Hall, to celebrate Sunderland’s special relationship with the USA.

Proceedings began with entrance music from the 21-piece City Swing band and an opening from National Trust general manager, Eric Wilton, the event was attended by dozens of people and featured a series of performances from local schoolchildren.

This included a reading from the American Declaration of Independence from Georgia Kirby and Andy Lawler, chair and vice chair of Sunderland Youth Council and a rendition of the American National Anthem by John F Kennedy Primary School, Broadway Junior School, George Washington Primary School and Washington Academy pupils.

Georgia said: “It is an honour to be able to attend this event and read out the declaration of independence. Our links with Washington DC are to be celebrated and we are all delighted to be playing a part in it.”

Donning the Washington Grey’s uniform of George Washington’s bodyguards, Caleb-Jude Cox from Washington Academy presented the flag to two representatives from Apexon, an American owned tech firm which has a European head office in the city and was invited to raise the flag at this year’s ceremony.

Eric Wilton, general manager at the National Trust said: “This is my first year as general manager of Washington Old Hall. I am thrilled to be hosting this event that has been part of the annual programme since before the National Trust acquired the Hall in 1956.

“It is wonderful to hear from so many young people, celebrating friendships and partnerships through our shared heritage. From local partnerships here in Washington, to international ties across the pond it is wonderful that we come together in this beautiful setting to celebrate.”

The event also featured a short address by the Mayor of Sunderland, Councillor Dorothy Trueman, a reading by Christine Parker, Chair of the Friends of Washington Old Hall and the singing of the “Battle Hymn of the Republic”.

Guests also received presentations on the theme of ‘creativity/folklore’ by children from George Washington Primary School, John F Kennedy Primary School and Broadway Junior School, as well as a reading of “The Dream” - a nation of all people, by Martin Luther King, which was read by Faye Henderson of Washington Academy.

Speaking at the event, Cllr Trueman said: “It gave me great pleasure to represent the city at today’s American Independence celebrations at Washington Old Hall, and to extend a warm welcome to all of our special guests.

“Sunderland has had a Friendship Agreement with Washington DC since 2006 and it is an agreement of which we are very proud. It marks the unique historical connection we share, through the link to George Washington and his family, which goes back as far as 1183.