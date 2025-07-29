Urban Fest returns to Sunderland this weekend - here's what's happening

An adrenaline-packed weekend of stunts, skateboards, sport and street art is about to hit Sunderland, as the city’s Urban Fest gets ready to return.

On August 2 and 3 Sunniside Gardens will be alive with nail-biting demonstrations of skill, music, workshops and street food.

And now organisers -Sunderland’s City Centre BID – has unveiled the full programme of free events taking place over the festival.

On both days drop-in sessions are taking place between 11am and 6pm, including the opportunity for visitors to take along their skateboard and revamp them with artist SallyLovesSharpies.

Sally has a long history of creating unique designs on both skateboards and surfboards and will also be helping make a Street Art Community Canvas across the weekend.

Visitors will also be able to make a frame as part of the Putting Sunderland In the Frame initiative, which is celebrating city creativity through a number of arts-related events throughout the summer.

Run by the Art Café and Art Festival, the activity will give people of all ages the opportunity to showcase their artistic skills.

Young people’s charity Youth Almighty is running a range of sports-related sessions over the two days, from inflatable football darts, a football cage and football archery.

Creative Babes Club North East – set up to help people indulge their creative abilities as well as improve their wellbeing – is offering the opportunity for people to take along an item of clothing and work with them on creatively upcycling it.

Mural painter and illustrator, Grimesz will be running street art workshops where again, anyone who takes along a clothing item or a helmet can work with him on customising it.

A pop-up skatepark and ramp will be installed at Sunniside Gardens, which will play host to demonstrations and workshops lead by some of the best BMXers and skateboarders in the region and beyond.

On 2 August the day starts at 11am with a demonstration by King Ramps, followed by displays by Over Ride and Shred the North, virtually every 30 minutes until 5pm.

At the same time there will be a number of public sessions and workshops at the pop-up park, as well as dance workshops for beginners.

The workshops and displays will run again on Sunday from 11am until 4pm, with the finals of the Community Jam project being run by Youth Almighty taking place at skateboard park from 2pm.

Roberta Redecke, marketing and events manager at Sunderland’s BIDS – which includes the Seafront BID – believes it is going to be an incredible weekend.

“Last year’s first Urban Fest was a real success but we are delighted to have been able to ramp it up to the next level this time round,” she said.

“The programme is absolutely amazing and it means that not only can visitors come and see some of the best street sports stars in action but can get involved themselves.”

Richie Inskip, from King Ramps, said it was shaping up to be a spectacular weekend.

“We’re bringing along some of the UK’s top riders who are guaranteed to bring some adrenaline fuelled antics and inspiring performances to the festival’s schedule,” he said.

Urban Fest is also running an after party at retro gaming centre, Spacebar at Waterloo Place from 3pm on the Saturday.

Youngsters can enjoy the 70s classic arcade machines, pinball tables, full size air hockey tables and the next-gen console booths.

It will culminate in a headline event at the centre in the evening, when, first time rappers and seasoned performers will be showing off their skills in a Rap Showcase.

Funding for Urban Fest is supported by The UK Shared Prosperity Fund which aims to improve pride in place and increase life chances across the UK investing in communities and place, supporting local business, and people and skills.

Entry to the After Party – which is supported by Red Bull and Sunderland Music City - is free and the event is open to all from 3pm to 6pm with over 18s only from 6pm onwards.