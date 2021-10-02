Washington United FC (WUFC) is mainly a youth football club, with teams of boys and girls of all ages attracting around 500 players.

But a men’s side now competes in the Wearside League First Division against opposition from the North East, North Yorkshire and Cumbria and is attempting to move up the divisions.

This comes with the backing of Unite the Union, which has a strong representation at Nissan and is now the team’s shirt sponsor.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

from left, Alan Oliver, head of football for WUFC First Team, Craig McDonald, deputy convener for Unite, Gary Collin, general manager for Nissan Leisure and Paul Cox, Convener for Unite at Nissan.

The club also wants to attract more spectators. The idea is to make the team a community-focused project, helping create a clear development pathway for young players from its youth to adult football.

The men’s first team at WUFC, which is a full FA Chartered football club, is in the Wearside Football League, plays home games under the floodlights at Nissan Sport and Leisure Complex. It offers a non-league football alternative to residents of Washington.

The club’s junior set-up has ran for over 20 years from the Southern Area Playing Fields in Rickleton.

It creates hundreds of opportunities for young people every year, to develop their footballing skills and to play competitively.

Alan Oliver, head of football at WUFC said: “We are delighted that Unite the Union at Nissan has decided to become the main shirt sponsor of our newly created men’s team and we would like to thank them for their valuable support.

“With a population of more than 67,000 people, Washington is a town passionate about football with a strong amateur footballing culture. We hope to create a non-league football alternative that will bring local residents together on a Saturday afternoon and it is fantastic Unite the Union will be a part of this.”

Paul Cox, convener for Unite the Union at Nissan, added: “We are proud to support the Washington United FC First Team project and recognise the significant social impact something like this can have on the local community.

Tickets for Washington United FC’s home games at Nissan are priced at £3 for adults and £1 for anyone under the age of 16. Refreshments are available for supporters on site.