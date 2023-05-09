Tyneside Vegan and Music Festival returns for 2023

The Tyneside Vegan and Music Festival 2023 will take place at Northumbria University Students Union in Sandyford Road, Newcastle, on Saturday, May 13.

The event, which is now in its the fourth year, will feature some 60 traders selling a mix of hot and cold food and drinks, cosmetics, confectionery, clothing, and household, and will also feature stalls from animal groups and charities.

The performance schedule includes slam poets, singers and musicians, and there will be a children’s activity table.

The dog-friendly event is organised by North East Animal Rights, and will raise money for the cause as well as the charities attending - and the event’s chosen charity for the year, Millington’s Magical Barn, a Yorkshire-based animal rescue and sanctuary.

