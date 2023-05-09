News you can trust since 1873
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
4 hours ago British teen found dead in Thailand forest
24 minutes ago GB News in breach of Ofcom rules for second time
1 hour ago The Demon Headmaster’s Terrence Hardiman dies aged 86
2 hours ago Deposit-free mortgage aimed at trapped renters launched for first time
2 hours ago Pharmacies to offer prescriptions for 7 new conditions amid GP crisis
4 hours ago King Charles leaves heartfelt message to the nation after coronation

Tyneside Vegan and Music Festival returns for 2023

A popular event celebrating all things plant-based is returning to the North East

By The Newsroom
Published 9th May 2023, 12:08 BST- 1 min read

The Tyneside Vegan and Music Festival 2023 will take place at Northumbria University Students Union in Sandyford Road, Newcastle, on Saturday, May 13.

The event, which is now in its the fourth year, will feature some 60 traders selling a mix of hot and cold food and drinks, cosmetics, confectionery, clothing, and household, and will also feature stalls from animal groups and charities.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The performance schedule includes slam poets, singers and musicians, and there will be a children’s activity table.

The dog-friendly event is organised by North East Animal Rights, and will raise money for the cause as well as the charities attending - and the event’s chosen charity for the year, Millington’s Magical Barn, a Yorkshire-based animal rescue and sanctuary.

Most Popular

    Tickets cost £3, with £2 concessions, and a ‘pay-what-you-can-afford’ option. To book in advance for guaranteed fast-track entry and freebies, visit: https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/tyneside-vegan-and-music-festival-tickets-513999415087

    Related topics:Vegan