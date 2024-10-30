Two pairs of tickets for Sunderland's Waves Festival headlined by Miles Kane up for grabs
This year’s multi-venue Waves Festival takes place on Saturday, November 16 with Miles Kane, Red Rum Club, Sunderland’s own Tom A. Smith and Benefits topping the bill - and you could be there for free.
The all day festival takes place over eight venues in the heart of the city, bringing international, national and regional artists together for a day of music in Sunderland.
Returning for a fourth year, Waves will once again utilise the city’s flagship venue The Fire Station as the main stage, alongside organisers Independent, and Pop Recs, The Ship Isis, The Bunker & Diego’s who were involved last year, plus the addition of The Museum Vaults and The Ivy House this year.
Headliner Miles Kane (one half of The Last Shadow Puppets) brings his back catalogue of indie hits to the festival and is joined by an extended list of emerging and established talents from across the UK.
Also topping the bill is Sunderland’s very own rising star Tom A. Smith, fresh off the back of a jam-packed festival summer and a new single release.
He joins Miles Kane in The Fire Station alongside festival favourites Dead Wet Things.
Liverpool's brass-fused indie outfit Red Rum Club are set to play a fairly intimate show for the band, headlining the Independent stage.
Other emerging acts such as Dirty Blonde, Oslo Twins and Work In TV are heading to the city to complete the line-up alongside fellow North East talent.
The event will also see Independent’s electronic open mic night, Klang, programming electronic artists into a mobile van on the square outside The Fire Station over the course of the day.
The full line up (some additions will be made)
Headliners
Miles Kane
Red Rum Club
Tom A. Smith
Benefits
Other acts in alphabetical order
Big Break
Cat Ryan
Celadore
Chat
Dead Stilletos
Dead Wet Things
Dirty Blonde
Dossers
Flinch
Galaxians
House Proud
Isabel Maria
Kay Greyson
Look Terrified
Loren Heat
Marketplace
Michael Gallagher
Onlooker
Oslo Twins
Palma Louca
Precious Ink
Sanction This
Shakk
Swindled
Ten Eighty Trees
The Ilfords
The Sewer Cats
Toronto Blessings
Whinge
Wild Spelks
Work in TV
Tickets
Tickets for Waves are on sale from:www.wavessunderland.com priced £35 for the whole day. The event is for all ages but under 16s must be accompanied by an adult.
Win
We have two pairs of wristbands to give away to two winners, which gives you and a friend access to the festival throughout the day.
To be in with a chance of winning, answer this question: what band did Miles Kane co-front?
A: The Last Shadow Puppets
B: The Lost Shadow Puppets
C: The Late Shadow Puppets
Email your answer, along with your name and contact details, to [email protected] by 9am on Friday, November 8.
Winners will be notified by email.