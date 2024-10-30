Miles Kane and more are set to make waves in Sunderland this November at a city centre festival.

Miles Kane | Submitted

This year’s multi-venue Waves Festival takes place on Saturday, November 16 with Miles Kane, Red Rum Club, Sunderland’s own Tom A. Smith and Benefits topping the bill - and you could be there for free.

The all day festival takes place over eight venues in the heart of the city, bringing international, national and regional artists together for a day of music in Sunderland.

Returning for a fourth year, Waves will once again utilise the city’s flagship venue The Fire Station as the main stage, alongside organisers Independent, and Pop Recs, The Ship Isis, The Bunker & Diego’s who were involved last year, plus the addition of The Museum Vaults and The Ivy House this year.

Headliner Miles Kane (one half of The Last Shadow Puppets) brings his back catalogue of indie hits to the festival and is joined by an extended list of emerging and established talents from across the UK.

Also topping the bill is Sunderland’s very own rising star Tom A. Smith, fresh off the back of a jam-packed festival summer and a new single release.

He joins Miles Kane in The Fire Station alongside festival favourites Dead Wet Things.

Liverpool's brass-fused indie outfit Red Rum Club are set to play a fairly intimate show for the band, headlining the Independent stage.

Other emerging acts such as Dirty Blonde, Oslo Twins and Work In TV are heading to the city to complete the line-up alongside fellow North East talent.

The event will also see Independent’s electronic open mic night, Klang, programming electronic artists into a mobile van on the square outside The Fire Station over the course of the day.

The full line up (some additions will be made)

Red Rum Club | Submitted

Headliners

Miles Kane

Red Rum Club

Tom A. Smith

Benefits

Other acts in alphabetical order

Big Break

Cat Ryan

Celadore

Chat

Dead Stilletos

Dead Wet Things

Dirty Blonde

Dossers

Flinch

Galaxians

House Proud

Isabel Maria

Kay Greyson

Look Terrified

Loren Heat

Marketplace

Michael Gallagher

Onlooker

Oslo Twins

Palma Louca

Precious Ink

Sanction This

Shakk

Swindled

Ten Eighty Trees

The Ilfords

The Sewer Cats

Toronto Blessings

Whinge

Wild Spelks

Work in TV

Tickets

Tickets for Waves are on sale from:www.wavessunderland.com priced £35 for the whole day. The event is for all ages but under 16s must be accompanied by an adult.

Win

We have two pairs of wristbands to give away to two winners, which gives you and a friend access to the festival throughout the day.

To be in with a chance of winning, answer this question: what band did Miles Kane co-front?

A: The Last Shadow Puppets

B: The Lost Shadow Puppets

C: The Late Shadow Puppets

Email your answer, along with your name and contact details, to [email protected] by 9am on Friday, November 8.

Winners will be notified by email.