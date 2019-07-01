SAFC fans at Wembley.

As the Black Cat’s prepare for their final pre-season game at home, the City is also preparing for the increased number of tourists to the region.

It’s estimated that two million people are once again expected to visit the city for the Sunderland International Airshow, between July 26-28, and Jack Ross will be hoping his side can get off to a flyer on home turf, on Saturday July 27.

Sunderland Airshow air show

Northumbria Police has said that extra officers will be in the city for the busy weekend.

Superintendent Mark Hall, of Northumbria Police, said: “We are once again really pleased and proud to be supporting the Sunderland Airshow.

“It is a brilliant opportunity for Sunderland to be seen in the national and international spotlight, and to showcase the great city we know it is.

“We have been working closely with the organisers and partners – including Sunderland AFC – ahead of what is expected to be a busy weekend in the city.

“Officers will be on hand to ensure everyone stays safe and the day runs smoothly. Metros and trains are expected to be busy, so those attending the Airshow or the match are advised to leave plenty of time for their journey.”

Sunderland AFC’s managing director, Tony Davison, said the club has been working with the council and decided an evening kick off would be the best to allow supporters and visitors to the city to enjoy the airshow before heading to the match.

“With hundreds of thousands of visitors coming to the city it’s a great weekend for Sunderland and the football club is proud to be part of that.”

The chief executive of Sunderland City Council, Patrick Melia, added: “This looks set to be another great weekend for the city with an international friendly and the Sunderland airshow.