TV legends Jeff Brown and Ian Payne to host 'evening of fun and laughter'

Two of the North East's best-loved television icons will be sharing the stage for an evening of fun and laughter.

Jeff Brown and Ian Payne, who present award-winning local news on the BBC and Tyne Tees respectively, will be appearing on a personal basis, and attendees will get the chance to learn about the interests and lives of these TV personalities who have been welcome guests in our living rooms for decades.

Jeff, 61, from Roker, co-presents BBC Look North with Carol Malia.

He celebrated joining the BBC 20 years ago last week, having joined the corporation in June 2003.

Prior to that, Jeff was a journalist on local newspapers and joined Tyne Tees in 1996 where he worked with the legendary Mike Neville.

Ian, 55, originally from Ipswich, came to study in Newcastle in 1986 and never left! He joined Tyne Tees in 1992 from Nova International where he worked with Brendan Foster on the Great North Run. Ian has shared news presenting duties with Mike Neville and the much-loved Pam Royle.

Despite being on rival stations they are good mates - having worked together at Tyne Tees for six and a half years in the1990s - and agreed to do the talks after being approached by playwright and producer Ed Waugh.

Ed, whose hit plays include Wor Bella and Hadaway Harry, said: "I've worked with Jeff and Ian at various times, especially at Sunday for Sammy and the Laffalang. They're both great lads, really entertaining and interesting people. Whenever we get together it's one long laugh. Their stories are captivating and hilarious.

"They are both cultural icons of the region, that's why I suggested this event, so people can get to know them better."

Ed continued: "Ian was a top trampolinist in this youth and appeared on the children's television show Blockbusters! He's also a creative writer, a budding artist and loves music.

"Likewise, Jeff is a creative writer, with a new play on at the Customs House in September. He's also a canny chanter. I've seen him sing live with a band and he rocked!

"It'll be a cracking show with those a canny lads off the telly!"

The event, to be held at the prestigious Lit & Phil, in Westgate Road, Newcastle city centre, will take place on Wednesday, September 6, at 2pm and 6.30pm. The afternoon talk has been added because of popular demand.

Tickets, which cost £6, are limited to 80 per performance and can be purchased via eventbrite.

