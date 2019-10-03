Author Glenda Young in Ryhope. Photo by Emily Pentland.

The Tuppeny Child is the latest story from the pen of Glenda Young and follows the success of her previous release Belle of the Back Streets.

It tells the story of Sadie Linthorpe who is the talk of Ryhope when she arrives there, aged seventeen, alone, seeking work and a home in the pit village. But Sadie is keeping a secret - she is searching for her baby girl who was taken from her at birth a year ago and cruelly sold by the child's grandmother.

All that Sadie knows about the family who took her daughter is that they live in Ryhope. And the only thing she knows about her daughter is that when the baby was born, she had a birthmark on one shoulder that resembled a tiny ladybird. But as Sadie's quest begins, a visitor from her past appears - one who could jeopardise the life she's beginning to build and ruin her chances of finding her beloved child for ever.

We're giving away eight copies of The Tuppenny Child.

Author Glenda credits her local library in Ryhope, where she grew up, for giving her a love of books. As well as being a published author, she runs two hugely-popular Coronation Street fan websites. Her third book, Peal of Pit Lane, will be released in March 2020.

Glenda has also signed a new three-book deal with Headline which will see the publication of The Girl with the Scarlet Ribbon and The Paper Mill Girl in 2020, followed by Rose of Miner’s Row in 2021.

*The Tuppenny Child published by Headline is out now on paperback priced £6.99. It’s also available in eBook and audio.

*We have eight copies of The Tuppenny Child to give away. To be in with a chance of winning a copy, answer this question: in which area of Sunderland is The Tuppenny Child set?

A:: Ryhope

B:: Southwick

C:: Fulwell