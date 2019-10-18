We’ve rounded up 10 of the top things to do.
1. Lit & Phil book sale, Newcastle
Newcastle’s Lit & Phil library is hosting a book sale this weekend.The books are all donated by Lit & Phil members and friends to help support its work and books start from as little as 20p. The Lit & Phil Book Sale takes place on Friday, October 18 from 10am to 5pm and Saturday, October 19 from 10am to 4pm. Admission is £1.
Photo: Submitted
2. Motown the Musical, Sunderland Empire, until October 26
The sensational hit West End musical is bringing its unique sound to Sunderland from October 15-26. Discover the story of Motown Records, when Berry Gordy with just $800 borrowed from his family, launched the careers of legendary artists including Diana Ross, Michael Jackson, Stevie Wonder, Marvin Gaye, Smokey Robinson and the Miracles, The Temptations, and many more. Featuring over 50 classic hits including My Girl, What’s Going On, Dancing in the Street, I Heard It Through The Grapevine and Ain’t No Mountain High Enough.
Photo: Motown the Musical
3. 80s Mania, Customs House, South Shields, October 19
80's Mania is at Customs House, South Shields on Saturday, October 19. The tribute show features the music of 25 chart-topping pop stars including: Duran Duran, Human League, Culture Club, Wham!, Madness, Madonna, Spandau Ballet, Cyndi Lauper, Adam Ant, Bananarama, Erasure, Nena, Soft Cell, Toni Basil, Dead or Alive, Kim Wilde plus many more live on stage. Highlights also include 150 costume changes.
Photo: 80s Mania
4. Elmer's Great North Parade, until November 1
Elmer's Great North Parade is trumpeting around the region until November 1. There are 50 uniquely-decorated elephants to spot in Sunderland, South Tyneside and across the North East. Ones to look out for include Elmers at The Word and Customs House, South Shields, and at The Bridges and Beacon of Light in Sunderland.
Photo: Eliot Nichol Photography
