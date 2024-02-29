Tina Turner The Musical announced for Sunderland Empire on first ever UK tour
It's been announced that Tina, The Tina Turner Musical, is heading to Sunderland Empire on its first ever UK and Ireland tour.
The hit show will make its Wearside debut from Wednesday, March 26 to Saturday, April 5, 2025, with casting to be announced soon.
It tells the story of the legendary singer, who defied the odds to become a star, and features some of the Grammy winner's most-famous tracks, including The Best, What’s Love Got To Do With It?, Private Dancer and River Deep, Mountain High. The show is dedicated to Tina's memory after she passed away in May 2023.
Producer Tali Pelman said: “Tina Turner played to packed out arenas across the UK and Ireland throughout her extensive career.
"We’re thrilled to now be able to bring her extraordinary story to stages across the UK and Ireland for the first time with Tina – The Tina Turner Musical celebrating the life and times of a truly inspirational woman whose story continues to move and elate audiences around the world every night.”
Tina continues to run in the West End at the Aldwych Theatre, where it has played for more than five years following its world premiere, receiving critical acclaim, and breaking all Box Office records at the venue.
It is currently booking until May 31 2025, making it the longest running show to ever run at the Aldwych.
The production is also a global success, with eight productions having opened worldwide since 2018, including on Broadway and across North America, Germany, Spain, Netherlands and Australia. The show is currently on tour in both North America and Australia.
Tickets
Tina - The Tina Turner Musical will run at Sunderland Empire from Wednesday, March 26 until Saturday, April 5 2025.
Tickets will go on sale on Tuesday, March 5, 2024 from https://www.atgtickets.com/sunderland-empire