Timings and line-up for Waves Festival in Sunderland city centre
The city centre festival will take over venues this weekend.
A city centre festival is set to make waves when it returns across multiple venues this weekend.
Waves Festival is a whole day of music on Saturday, November 11, taking place across eight venues: The Fire Station, Pop Recs, Diego’s, Port Of Call’s Tipi, Independent, The Peacock, The Ship Isis and The Bunker.
Headliners Everything Everything are joined by an extended list of emerging and established talents from across the UK, including Newcastle’s heavy riffers Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs, who join Everything Everything in The Fire Station alongside Sunderland pop-punk favourites bigfatbig.
Tickets
Tickets for a whole day of music, starting at 12noon, are £25 from: www.independentsunderland.com
Tickets are exchanged for a wristband from The Fire Station box office on the day from 12 midday. You must collect your wristband first before you will be permitted entry into any of the stages.
Line-up and timings
The Fire Station
18:00 18:30 bigfatbig
19:15 20:00 Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs
21:30 22:30 Everything Everything
The Peacock
13:45 14:15 - Serpona
15:00 15:30 Club Paradise
16:15 16:45 ZELA
17:30 18:00 BLED
19:15 19:45 The New Shade
20:45 21:30 Lambrini Girls
22:30 23:15 Galaxians (Late Night Party)
The Ship Isis
14:45 15:15 Tearjerker
16:00 16:30 CHAT
17:15 17:45 Das Kapitans
18:30 19:00 Bitchfinder General
19:45 20:15 Pillow Fort
21:00 21:30 Get Wrong
Independent
13:00 13:30 Palma Louca
14:15 14:45 Camel Island
15:30 16:00 Twister
16:45 17:15 Trunky Juno
18:30 19:00 Deco
20:00 20:45 Dead Pony
Pop Recs
14:45 15:15 Crowley
16:00 16:30 Seizure
17:30 18:00 Komparrison
18:45 19:15 noyou
20:15 20:45 The Voyd
The Bunker
13:45 14:15 NE-O
14:45 15:15 Ivies
16:00 16:30 Maius Mollis
17:15 17:45 Mt. Misery
18:30 19:00 Post Rome
Diego's
15:00 15:30 Northern Hospitality
16:15 16:45 Tin Ribs
17:30 18:00 The Battery Farm
18:45 19:15 Dead Wet Things
20:30 21:15 Slalom D
14:30 15:00 Patrick Gosling
15:30 16:00 Hannah Robinson
16:30 17:00 Sarah Johnsone