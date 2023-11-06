The city centre festival will take over venues this weekend.

A city centre festival is set to make waves when it returns across multiple venues this weekend.

Everything Everything

Waves Festival is a whole day of music on Saturday, November 11, taking place across eight venues: The Fire Station, Pop Recs, Diego’s, Port Of Call’s Tipi, Independent, The Peacock, The Ship Isis and The Bunker.

Headliners Everything Everything are joined by an extended list of emerging and established talents from across the UK, including Newcastle’s heavy riffers Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs, who join Everything Everything in The Fire Station alongside Sunderland pop-punk favourites bigfatbig.

Tickets

Tickets for a whole day of music, starting at 12noon, are £25 from: www.independentsunderland.com

Tickets are exchanged for a wristband from The Fire Station box office on the day from 12 midday. You must collect your wristband first before you will be permitted entry into any of the stages.

Line-up and timings

The Fire Station

18:00 18:30 bigfatbig

19:15 20:00 Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs

21:30 22:30 Everything Everything

The Peacock

13:45 14:15 - Serpona

15:00 15:30 Club Paradise

16:15 16:45 ZELA

17:30 18:00 BLED

19:15 19:45 The New Shade

20:45 21:30 Lambrini Girls

22:30 23:15 Galaxians (Late Night Party)

The Ship Isis

14:45 15:15 Tearjerker

16:00 16:30 CHAT

17:15 17:45 Das Kapitans

18:30 19:00 Bitchfinder General

19:45 20:15 Pillow Fort

21:00 21:30 Get Wrong

Independent

13:00 13:30 Palma Louca

14:15 14:45 Camel Island

15:30 16:00 Twister

16:45 17:15 Trunky Juno

18:30 19:00 Deco

20:00 20:45 Dead Pony

Pop Recs

14:45 15:15 Crowley

16:00 16:30 Seizure

17:30 18:00 Komparrison

18:45 19:15 noyou

20:15 20:45 The Voyd

The Bunker

13:45 14:15 NE-O

14:45 15:15 Ivies

16:00 16:30 Maius Mollis

17:15 17:45 Mt. Misery

18:30 19:00 Post Rome

Diego's

15:00 15:30 Northern Hospitality

16:15 16:45 Tin Ribs

17:30 18:00 The Battery Farm

18:45 19:15 Dead Wet Things

20:30 21:15 Slalom D

14:30 15:00 Patrick Gosling

15:30 16:00 Hannah Robinson