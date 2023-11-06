News you can trust since 1873
Timings and line-up for Waves Festival in Sunderland city centre

The city centre festival will take over venues this weekend.

By Katy Wheeler
Published 6th Nov 2023, 11:02 GMT

A city centre festival is set to make waves when it returns across multiple venues this weekend.

Waves Festival is a whole day of music on Saturday, November 11, taking place across eight venues: The Fire Station, Pop Recs, Diego’s, Port Of Call’s Tipi, Independent, The Peacock, The Ship Isis and The Bunker.

    Headliners Everything Everything are joined by an extended list of emerging and established talents from across the UK, including Newcastle’s heavy riffers Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs, who join Everything Everything in The Fire Station alongside Sunderland pop-punk favourites bigfatbig.

    Tickets

    Tickets for a whole day of music, starting at 12noon, are £25 from: www.independentsunderland.com

    Tickets are exchanged for a wristband from The Fire Station box office on the day from 12 midday. You must collect your wristband first before you will be permitted entry into any of the stages.

    Line-up and timings

    The Fire Station

    18:00 18:30 bigfatbig

    19:15 20:00 Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs

    21:30 22:30 Everything Everything

    The Peacock

    13:45 14:15 - Serpona

    15:00 15:30 Club Paradise

    16:15 16:45 ZELA

    17:30 18:00 BLED

    19:15 19:45 The New Shade

    20:45 21:30 Lambrini Girls

    22:30 23:15 Galaxians (Late Night Party)

    The Ship Isis

    14:45 15:15 Tearjerker

    16:00 16:30 CHAT

    17:15 17:45 Das Kapitans

    18:30 19:00 Bitchfinder General

    19:45 20:15 Pillow Fort

    21:00 21:30 Get Wrong

    Independent

    13:00 13:30 Palma Louca

    14:15 14:45 Camel Island

    15:30 16:00 Twister

    16:45 17:15 Trunky Juno

    18:30 19:00 Deco

    20:00 20:45 Dead Pony

    Pop Recs

    14:45 15:15 Crowley

    16:00 16:30 Seizure

    17:30 18:00 Komparrison

    18:45 19:15 noyou

    20:15 20:45 The Voyd

    The Bunker

    13:45 14:15 NE-O

    14:45 15:15 Ivies

    16:00 16:30 Maius Mollis

    17:15 17:45 Mt. Misery

    18:30 19:00 Post Rome

    Diego's

    15:00 15:30 Northern Hospitality

    16:15 16:45 Tin Ribs

    17:30 18:00 The Battery Farm

    18:45 19:15 Dead Wet Things

    20:30 21:15 Slalom D

    14:30 15:00 Patrick Gosling

    15:30 16:00 Hannah Robinson

    16:30 17:00 Sarah Johnsone

