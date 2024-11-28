Tickets have gone on sale for what’s already one of Sunderland Empire’s most-anticipated one night shows of 2025.

The Prat Pack | Submitted

This week’s announcement that four of the country’s greatest comedy entertainers will tour the UK in 2025 with their own special take on the Rat Pack was met with lots of interest from theatre-goers.

Stepping into the spotlight as The Prat Pack will be Bradley Walsh, Brian Conley, Shane Richie and Joe Pasquale.

Inspired by the performances of Frank Sinatra, Dean Martin, Sammy Davis Jr, Joey Bishop and Peter Lawford, the UK stars are hitting the road next year, with a night at Sunderland Empire on Tuesday, April 29, 2025.

Tickets go on general sale from 10am on Friday, November 29 from Ticketmaster and to ATG members presale from 10am on Thursday, November 28 from ATG.

Backed by a 15-piece band, the show will let the audience in on the banter between some of television’s best-loved stars - who are also very close friends.

Bradley Walsh said “People are starved of our type of entertainment - songs, stories, jokes - and banter! It’s an homage to the Rat Pack but brought up to the modern day, and it’s a fantastic night.

“We are just thrilled. We all share the same dressing room - we’re mates. We’ve known each other for so long now - and the show is about warmth and family - because we are. It’s great, really great.”

Walsh was joined by his three mates and the Barry Robinson Big Band for a one-off show at the Palladium in London in March, and the idea was born for a full-on Prat Pack tour.

Fans can expect an evening packed with jokes.

Walsh, Conley and Richie were all Pontins Bluecoats earlier in their careers and Pasquale was a Warner’s Greencoat.

Bradley added: “The show harks back to the 1950s and ‘60s - the Rat Pack era of Sinatra and the gang. The four of us have been mates for over 40 years now and we have a combined age of around 250 years, so a quarter of a millennium.

“The only time we were on the same show was in 1993 for the Royal Variety Performance. I’ve been desperate to put something together like this for so long.”