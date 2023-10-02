Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Visitors to Durham Cathedral will again by treated to a dazzling sound and light display this October as Luxmuralis returns.

The project proved a hit in 2022, and is returning for 2023, when the historic building can be seen in a whole new from 6.45pm every evening, between October 11 and 15, with the cathedral flooded with light and sound.

Organisers immersive experience, which this year has the theme of 'Science', will illuminate the inside of Durham Cathedral and visitors will take a journey through elements, DNA and molecules with stunning projections on the cathedral’s centuries-old architecture.

Thousands of visitors came to Durham Cathedral in October 2022 to see 'Life' by the Luxmuralis artists, and were immersed in a journey through earth, sea and sky.

Andrew Usher, chief officer for visitor experience and enterprise at Durham Cathedral, said: “We’re delighted to welcome the artists behind Luxmuralis back to Durham Cathedral again next month.

"We've had a fantastic response from visitors about this show and we urge people to get their tickets now to avoid any disappointment, as many timeslots have now sold out.

"In 2022, the show was sold out from the first night with over 12,300 people visiting the cathedral during the five night run. With a different show and a new route through the cathedral, we can't wait to see what Science brings this autumn."

What will happen to the cathedral during Luxmuralis

By day the cathedral will appear as normal, then each evening the space will be clear of pews and visitors can use the seating at the sides to take a moment to pause as the cathedral’s soaring columns are transformed with dazzling projections exploring the history of science and how it has contributed to humanity and its understanding of the world.

Also new for 2023, the journey will take visitors out into the Cloisters where more projections will explore chemistry and biology across the stone arches of the medieval courtyard before leading people into the Chapter House, where the domed ceiling will also play host to a spectacular scientific display of light and sound.

The artwork was created by the artistic collaboration Luxmuralis.

Their works have been touring cathedrals in England for several years.

Science by Luxmuralis is suitable for all ages and visitors will be able to experience the event from 6.45 - 9.15pm from 11-15 October. Entry to the cathedral is by a timed ticket only. Adults £9, Children (under 18) £5, Infants (under 3) free.

To find out more and book tickets visit www.durhamcathedral.co.uk/science

‘Science’

A Spectacular Son-et-Lumiere experience transforming the internal space of the Cathedral produced by Artistic Collaboration ‘Luxmuralis’

About the Artistic team and production:

Artist Peter Walker and Composer David Harper are an Artistic collaboration called ‘Luxmuralis’.

Through Son-et-Lumiere installation and sound art pieces they transform and reinterpret the sense of place and space creatively helping members of the public to take a physical and emotional journey to identify with the subject and message of the artwork.Examples of the many reactions and responses from previous art shows :

“Absolutely fantastic, so thought provoking simply beautiful!”

“Just visited the fantastic displays, Truly stunning, thank you”

“Just been to see this, it was fantastic and very moving.”

“I have been to a good number of Luxmuralis events now and they never fail to move me. Using the lofty and beautiful architecture of a Cathedral to tell human stories in light and sound in a place steeped in worship, it feels like a modern form of worship; a new way to connect with and nourish the spiritual self, whether that be in concert with one’s religious beliefs but also not requiring any in particular. It is beautiful, it is moving, it is thought-provoking, it is grounding, it is community-building, it is phenomenal Art.”

What is it and why?

Sound and light art is projected onto architectural features transforming and enveloping the space.

Visitors will walk through and view individual light and sound art installations digitally and artistically created by artistic collaboration ‘Luxmuralis’ which highlight the architectural features of the space.

Viewers are immersed in the soundscapes they hear and walk through the projections that are all around them on an explorative journey through the artworks.

The artwork ‘Science’ is designed to enable people to explore and contemplate the contributions of science and human understanding of the physical world around us.

The artwork explores Chemistry and Biology and interprets artistically the scale of molecules cells and DNA as well as exploring the history of science, the contributions of science to humanity, and offers a reflection upon famous scientists past and present.

The artwork also respects the sacred space it is viewed within and offers contemplation of religion and science together within the Cathedral, offering reflection on the ways in which Science and religion neither prove nor disprove the other; exploring how wisdom and beauty both serve to kindle our imaginations and enlarge our capacity for wonder.