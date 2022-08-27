Three family tickets for Disney On Ice at Newcastle's Utilita Arena this December up for grabs

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

We’ve got three sets of family tickets, which includes four seats per set, to see Disney On Ice at Utilita Arena, Newcastle, on Saturday, December 10, 2022.

Mickey Mouse leads the way with your favourite Disney stars when Disney On Ice makes a pre-Christmas return to Newcastle from 7-11 December with Dream Big.

See Mickey, Minnie, Donald, Goofy and stars from Frozen, Moana, Coco, Aladdin, Beauty and the Beast, The Little Mermaid, Tangled, The Princess and the Frog, and more in this spectacular show which combines ice skating and beloved Disney stories.

Be swept away with the fearless Moana and the greatest demigod that ever lived, Maui, on an action-packed voyage to restore the stolen heart of Te-Fiti. Explore the Land of the Dead as Miguel from Disney Pixar’s Coco brings the festivities of Dia de los Meurtos to the ice.

Get tangled up in Rapunzel’s hair- raising quest to see the floating lights.

Travel to the kingdom of Arendelle with Anna, Elsa and Olaf in a dramatic retelling of the sisterly love that saved a kingdom. And discover the strength, bravery and kindness that continues to inspire generation after generation with Jasmine, Ariel, Aurora, Belle and Cinderella.

Steven Armstrong, Regional Vice-President of Feld Entertainment, producers of Disney On Ice, said: “Dream Big captures the magic of Disney’s immortal tales through cutting edge figure-skating, glamorous costumes and stunning set designs. Innovative lighting and thrilling special effects, transport audiences to a world of imagination, where heroes of every kind seek to fulfil their dreams.

“We are excited about returning to Newcastle in December and would encourage early booking; last year’s show was one of the best selling shows in the history of Disney On Ice at the Arena. We are expecting a similar response to this year’s show so our advice is to book early to avoid disappointment.”

Aisla Oliver, General Manager of the Utilita Arena Newcastle, added: “I am thrilled that Disney On Ice is returning to the Utilita Arena again in December this year.

"Disney On Ice always delivers a truly spectacular ice-travaganza that is bursting with heart and happiness, as well as being full of fun and laughter. We look forward to welcoming families to this amazing experience at the Arena, which is a perfect pre-Christmas treat.”

*Disney On Ice presents Dream Big is at Utilita Arena Newcastle from Wednesday 7 December to Sunday 11 December 2022. Tickets are priced from £18

from www.disneyonice.co.uk or www.utilitaarena.co.uk

We have three sets of family tickets to give away for the 10.30am show of Disney On Ice at Utilita Arena, Newcastle, on Saturday, December 10, 2022.

Each family ticket is for four seats.

To be in with a chance of winning, answer this question: what is the name of Mickey Mouse’s partner?

A:: Minnie

B:: Marion

C:: Mary

Email your answer, along with your contact details, to [email protected] by Monday, September 5.

