Three days of music, food and performance in Sunniside this weekend

A three-day celebration of food, music, art and entertainment is on offer in Sunderland this weekend.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

From Friday, March 21, through to Sunday March 23, Sunniside will be hosting everything from live performances and chats with entertainment and podcast stars, to local food traders and the chance to take part in a variety of art events.

The fun begins on Friday, with Sunniside Nights and a packed programme of live performances with something to suit all musical tastes at venues throughout the area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Du Blonde will perform at Pop Recs | Submitted

These will include a live gig by Du Blonde at Pop Recs, at High Street West, followed by a late night screening at Pop Rec’s sister venue, Pop Flix, of the 1979 cult movie, The Warriors, which centres around a New York street gang.

Diego’s at Sunniside will be the home for A Celebration of Athletico Mince, an evening with podcaster, comedian and presenter Andy Dawson, while Frankie and the Heartstrings singer Frankie Francis will be ‘in conversation’ with legendary songwriter, Kane Gang member, Martin Brammer.

Andy Dawson, left, will talk about his Athletico Mince podcast | Submitted

Later that evening, guests can experience the unique work of sound innovators and improvisers, Water Lattice and Shelly Knotts, while, at The Bridge Hotel Vaults, singer, flautist and folk instrumentalist Sarah Hayes will lead an evening session of traditional music.

For food lovers, Sunniside Food Market will take place on Saturday from 10am and 3pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Among the traders taking part are Wear Beer Ltd, Itadeli, The Little Cakery By The Sea, Simply Cheesecake, Pink Lane Bakery, The Brownie Bar and Geordie Banger.

The Cracked Bean Roastery and FC Roast Ltd will also be selling their wares along with The Northern Bistro, Awesome Chocolates and the Travelling Bee Company.

Sunniside Market will take place on Saturday | Submitted

They will be joined by The Yolker, the Sunshine Co-operative, Just Let Your Soul Grow CIC, Didi’s Flower Box, C&C Chips, Italy Abroad, Chez Dips, Zenobia and Acropolis

Also running on Saturday, alongside the Sunniside market, will be Art in the Park; another collaborative event where more than 20 local creatives will bring around 18 free demonstrations, art stalls and free workstations.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In addition, the organisers are also holding a wool amnesty – calling for donations of spare wool which can be used to support community craft initiatives by the Stitch and Bitch Sunderland - The Mackem & Tap'em Branch.

It is also the first outing of the "Art Bank," which invites people to bring unwanted paints, brushes, canvases, or sketchbooks to swap or donate to artists who may not have access to the materials they need.

Supplies can also be dropped off in advance at Diego’s, which is also the venue for the Sunniside Music Social – a laid-back music session with local bands and groups - on Sunday, from 12 noon until 4 pm.

Su Devine, owner of Art Café, which has helped organise Art in the Park, said the weekend was “a fantastic showcase for the wealth of creativity there is in Sunniside – and it will be enormous fun, too.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Art in the Park is the perfect event for families, beginners, and seasoned artists to engage with art in a fresh and interactive way in the beautiful setting of Sunniside Gardens.”

Sunniside Nights has been commissioned by Sunderland BID and Sunderland City Council, supported by the UK Shared Prosperity Fund (UKSPF) following a successful application made by Sunderland BID, which led to an award of £202,253 to create the Sunniside Activation programme, designed to build pride in place and a sense of community.

Sharon Appleby, Chief Executive of Sunderland BID, said the weekend. “will really highlight the variety and standard of our creative sector as well as providing great fun and entertainment for all the family.”

It follows the success of the Threads clothing market last weekend which brought droves of people down to Sunniside.

Although all the events are free, tickets for Sunniside Nights performances will be required in some instances. Information is available at www.sunnisidenights.com