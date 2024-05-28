Three days of free healthy living events begin as part of Expo Sunderland

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

It’s one in a series of taster events ahead of the main Expo Sunderland 2025.

From getting green-fingered and sports activities to cooking workshops and dance displays, there’s a whole host of free events taking place in the city centre over the next three days.

Come Outside is running for three days as part of Expo Sunderland

Come Outside 2024 is running until Thursday, May 30 with stalls, events, talks and more at Keel Edge and next door at City Hall.

Aimed at showcasing outdoor living as well as a healthy lifestyle to all age groups, exhibitors include Back on the Map, University of Sunderland, electric driving taster sessions, hanging basket and vegetable planting workshops with Home Grown Sunderland, pilates, bike MOTs with Sunderland Youth Bike Project, refreshments from Diego’s and more.

Active Sunderland making a smoothie with pedal power

The event is totally free with some of the workshops needing to be booked in advance - with many sessions already fully booked.

Sarah Gilley, event director, Expo Sunderland, said: “These events are a great way of getting a sense of what Sunderland wants ahead of the main Expo Sunderland. It’s also a great way of using the space we have here, as well as showcasing all the fantastic organisations and things that are available in Sunderland.

There’s also a range of sporting activities

“We held a previous taster earlier in the year which was focused around tech and how people see themselves living in the future in Sunderland. Come Outside is about outdoor living and getting people back outdoors.

“So we have things like a polytunnel where people can learn about growing their own vegetables and hanging basket workshops which have proved very popular and are all fully booked.

“People can pop down and watch or have a go, it’s up to them.”

Sunderland College Performance Arts students entertaining visitors

While there’s many stalls at Keel Edge, the new temporary outdoors events space on the land next to City Hall, there’s also a range of indoor seminars and workshops inside in City Hall.

You can see the full Come Outside timetable here.

Remaining taster events this year include the erection of a huge pavilion in Keel Square this summer, which will replace the big screen currently in place.

Gardening workshops at Come Outside

Thought to be one of the largest screens in the UK, it will be a fully immersive screen which will appear 3D. The pavilion will also house exhibitions and showcase local talent and innovation, a viewing platform to allow people to watch the city’s new Culture House take shape, and areas for large installations and displays.

2025 will see the full-scale Expo Sunderland events take place, which will showcase the changing face of Sunderland, centred around the major Riverside Sunderland development.

It will highlight the future of homes and living in the city, which includes the UK’s first carbon-neutral city centre neighbourhood being created on the banks of the Wear.