Music, film, sport and yaffles - this week’s 11 quiz questions

The answers are below this week’s 11 questions. Will you do any better than last week? Good luck and no peeking at the answers before you’ve answered the questions.

1. Which film reviewer’s weekly radio film review with DJ Simon Mayo is to end in April after 21 years?

2. A 61 metre monument to which author stands in Princes Street in Edinburgh?

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Share and compare this week's 11 quiz questions.

3. Which composer died on December 5, 1791 in Vienna aged 35?

4. In which 1986 comedy film does Linda Kozlowski play the leading female role, a journalist called Sue Charlton?

5. Who scored a record 49 tries for England in rugby union internationals. His last try was in 1996?

6. Which country removed the Queen as its head of state in November 2021?

7. In 2001, the American tycoon Dennis Tito became the first person to do what?

8. In 1972 what became the first UK number one single for Don McLean?

9. In which US city was the sitcom Frasier set?

10. Which sort of bird is sometimes called a yaffle?

11. Legendary spin bowler Shane Warne’s last tweet was about the death of which other Australian international cricketer?

Answers

1. Mark Kermode’s 2. Walter Scott 3. WA Mozart 4. Crocodile Dundee 5. Rory Underwood 6. Barbados 7. He paid to become a ‘space tourist’ 8. Vincent 9. Seattle 10. Woodpecker 11. Rod Marsh

Enjoy our headlines with fewer distractions and sign up to a digital subscription today – fewer ads, faster load times and all of the stories you need.

Your support for our journalism means we can continue supporting our communities for generations to come.