Music, film, sport and yaffles - this week’s 11 quiz questions
Here are your 11 weekend quiz questions to share and compare. The winners are allowed to gloat, but there’s no cheating mind.
The answers are below this week’s 11 questions. Will you do any better than last week? Good luck and no peeking at the answers before you’ve answered the questions.
1. Which film reviewer’s weekly radio film review with DJ Simon Mayo is to end in April after 21 years?
2. A 61 metre monument to which author stands in Princes Street in Edinburgh?
3. Which composer died on December 5, 1791 in Vienna aged 35?
4. In which 1986 comedy film does Linda Kozlowski play the leading female role, a journalist called Sue Charlton?
5. Who scored a record 49 tries for England in rugby union internationals. His last try was in 1996?
6. Which country removed the Queen as its head of state in November 2021?
7. In 2001, the American tycoon Dennis Tito became the first person to do what?
8. In 1972 what became the first UK number one single for Don McLean?
9. In which US city was the sitcom Frasier set?
10. Which sort of bird is sometimes called a yaffle?
11. Legendary spin bowler Shane Warne’s last tweet was about the death of which other Australian international cricketer?
Answers
1. Mark Kermode’s 2. Walter Scott 3. WA Mozart 4. Crocodile Dundee 5. Rory Underwood 6. Barbados 7. He paid to become a ‘space tourist’ 8. Vincent 9. Seattle 10. Woodpecker 11. Rod Marsh