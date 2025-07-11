Theme announced for Christmas at Bamburgh Castle as huge festive spectacular returns

Childhood classics will be coming to life at Bamburgh Castle this Christmas.

A Viking longship in Bamburgh Castle's King's Hall picture credit Stuart Boulton . | Stuart Boulton .

The summer sun may be shining over the Northumberland coast, but Bamburgh Castle is already preparing for a sparkling winter with the announcement of its brand-new Christmas installation, Treasured Tales.

Opening in November, the famous fortress’ staterooms will be transformed into a tropical Christmas paradise overflowing with glistening gold, vivid jewelled décor and magical adventures – and maybe a special visitor from much colder lands.

Created by acclaimed theatrical designer Charlotte Lloyd Webber and her award-winning event design team, Treasured Tales will take visitors on a spellbinding journey where the pages of much-loved childhood classics and fairytales will come to life in spectacular style.

Karen Larkin, visitor services manager at Bamburgh Castle said: “It might be midsummer but we’re already dreaming of storybooks and glittering hoards of Christmas gold.

“Treasured Tales is going to be our most incredible Christmas experience yet, with sparkling immersive sets, atmospheric lighting and soundscapes and surprises around every corner.

“It’s a theme that captures the magic of storytelling and the wonder of the festive season. We can’t wait to welcome visitors into a world where their favourite childhood classics come to life with a festive Bamburgh twist. And, of course, we’re in touch with Father Christmas so it’s very likely that you can expect some North Pole magic on your visit, too!”

Treasured Tales will run from Saturday November 8 to Sunday January 4. Entry is included with general admission. Winter tickets are on sale now at www.bamburghcastle.com

Advance booking is strongly recommended due to high demand. Special twilight tours and Personalised Meet Father Christmas experiences will be available to book on selected dates with details being announced soon.