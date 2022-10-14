Whether you believe in ghosts or not, there are plenty of people who believe they have experienced supernatural goings on around Sunderland – especially in some places you may not have expected.
Here are some of the most haunted places across Sunderland, and some of the stories behind them.
1. The Empire Theatre
Opened in 1907, the Empire has plenty of stories. Specifically that of actor Sid James, who suffered a heart attack in the building and died on his way to hospital in 1976. His ghost was apparently seen backstage later that evening and has continued to haunt the rooms ever since. Comedian Les Dawson refused to return to the venue after his paranormal experience of seeing the ghost. Former stage manager Molly Moselle and music hall performer Vesta Tilley are also said to wander the front of house area of the building.
Photo: Frank Reid
2. North East Land Sea and Air Museum
The site of the former RAF Usworth, the North East Land, Sea and Air Museum has an impressive past. In addition to a gramophone which plays music seemingly out of nowhere, there have been sightings of male legs walking around the site while a former sergeant has also been spotted wondering the area. The museum has been featured on paranormal-based TV shows down the years.
Photo: Stu Norton
3. The Royalty Theatre
This venue just off Chester Road is the site of a former church but it was also once used as a pop-up hospital. In addition to footsteps and shouting being heard throughout the building, some visitors claim to have seen a man sat towards the back of the auditorium.
Photo: Google
4. The Ship Isis
Legend has it that the building where the Ship Isis now stands used to be near to Victorian serial killer named Mary Ann Cotton's home. She was found to have killed around 21 people, including three of her husbands and 12 children. It is said she burned the bodies of two victims, believed to be her children. Two people in Victorian clothing have been seen by pub staff and drinkers alike. Unexplained screams and singing have also been heard at the site.
Photo: Stu Norton