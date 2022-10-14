1. The Empire Theatre

Opened in 1907, the Empire has plenty of stories. Specifically that of actor Sid James, who suffered a heart attack in the building and died on his way to hospital in 1976. His ghost was apparently seen backstage later that evening and has continued to haunt the rooms ever since. Comedian Les Dawson refused to return to the venue after his paranormal experience of seeing the ghost. Former stage manager Molly Moselle and music hall performer Vesta Tilley are also said to wander the front of house area of the building.

Photo: Frank Reid