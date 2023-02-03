The show mixes dance, comedy and dialogue as the Little Prince journeys through the strange world of grown-ups, meets a king who reigns over nothing, a businessman who obsessively counts stars and many more wonderful characters.

He also meets a lone pilot stranded in the desert. Together they discover the power and beauty of friendship.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The show, based on the Antoine de Saint-Exupéry novella, won the Fantastic Families Best Family Event Award in 2020. In 2021 it was nominated for Best Modern Choreography at the National Dance Awards.

The Little Prince will be performed at The Fire Station on Tuesday and Wednesday, February 7 and 8. Picture by Jane Hobson.

Most Popular

Schools booking to see The Little Prince will receive a free learning resource to help with English, PE (dance), art design and music.

Colouring sheets and make-your-own plane activities will also be provided at the show, which is suitable for children over five. Anyone under 14 must be accompanied by an adult.

Luca Silvestrini, artistic director for Protein, said: “This is the first time I have turned a well-known book into a show, and I am proud to have chosen such a timeless and insightful parable to create a theatrical experience enjoyed by both children and grown-ups.

“As our planet is increasingly under threat, I believe The Little Prince is a much needed and life affirming story for everyone.”

The Little Prince is a show for the whole family. Picture by Jane Hobson.

Helen Green, head of performance at Sunderland Culture, which runs The Fire Station, said: “We’re delighted to be welcoming Protein and The Little Prince to our venue.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Protein is one of the most distinctive voices in British dance theatre, known for witty and entertaining productions that reflect the absurdity and beauty of everyday life.

“Since opening one of our top priorities at The Fire Station has been to programme the very best family shows, and The Little Prince is certainly in that bracket.

"It’s full of adventure, colour and humour and is a show the whole family can enjoy.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad