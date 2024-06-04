The Little Mermaid to be staged by North East theatre company

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

It’s a chance to see the family classic on stage.

One of Disney’s most popular and memorable musicals, The Little Mermaid, comes ashore this month.

Emma Coulson as Ursula, Stephen Shield as Sebastian, Erin Boyle as Ariel, Joe Coulson as Prince Eric and Lee Passmoor as Grimsby.

Based on one of Hans Christian Andersen’s most beloved stories and the classic animated film, Disney’s The Little Mermaid is a dazzling undersea adventure full of colourful characters, music and mayhem.

Ariel, King Triton’s youngest daughter, wishes to pursue the human Prince Eric in the world above, bargaining with the villainous sea witch, Ursula, to trade her tail for legs.

But the bargain is not what it seems, and Ariel needs the help of her faithful friends, Flounder the fish, Scuttle the seagull and Sebastian the crab to restore order under the sea.

It’s being brought to life for North East families by Dryburn Theatrical Workshop at a series of shows at Park View Theatre in Chester-le-Street.

Lee Passmoor, Chairman of Dryburn Theatrical Workshop, said: “The Little Mermaid musical guarantees a spectacular experience that will captivate audiences of all ages.

“This fishy and fun fable will capture your heart with its irresistible and memorable songs, including Under the Sea, Kiss the Girl and Part of Your World.”

Dryburn Theatrical Workshop has a long history of successful performances, bringing together loyal audiences from across the area.

Show times are at 7.15pm from Wednesday, June 12 to Saturday, June 15, as well as a 2pm matinee on Saturday, June 15 at the Park View Theatre in Chester-le-Street, DH3 3QA.

Tickets are £14 for adults and £12 for children and concessions, with reductions available on block bookings.