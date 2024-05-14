The Lion, The Witch and The Wardrobe heading back to Sunderland Empire
and live on Freeview channel 276
A theatrical spectacular based on C.S. Lewis’ classic The Lion, The Witch and The Wardrobe is heading back to Sunderland Empire.
It’s been announced that the show will embark on a major new tour of the UK & Ireland, visiting Wearside from Tuesday 11 – Saturday 15 November 2025.
C.S. Lewis’ book was first published in October 1950. Since then, over 85 million copies in 60 languages have been sold. It is one of the top ten best-selling books of all time.
The stage adaptation of Lewis’ iconic book enjoyed a hugely successful, critically-acclaimed London run in 2022/3.
Producer Chris Harper said: “We can’t wait for children and adults alike to join us on this spectacular new journey through the wardrobe and are proud to be marking the 75th anniversary of the publication of CS Lewis’ novel with this tour.”
Director Michael Fentiman added: “I’m delighted to be taking our beautiful production of The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe on a major tour of the UK and Ireland in 2025.
“The production celebrates the magic of live theatre and is led by a multi-talented cast of actors, singers, musicians, dancers and puppeteers; it is a celebration of the possibilities of the collective imagination and the boundless wonders of individual skill.”
Audiences can step through the wardrobe into the enchanted kingdom of Narnia.
Join Lucy, Edmund, Susan and Peter as they wave goodbye to wartime Britain and embark on the most magical of adventures in a frozen, faraway land where they meet Mr Tumnus the faun, talking beavers, Aslan (the noble king of Narnia) and the coldest, most evil White Witch.
The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe will cast its wintry spell across Sunderland Empire’s stage from Tuesday 11 – Saturday 15 November 2025. Tickets on sale online now at ATGTickets.com/Sunderland
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.