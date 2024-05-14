The Lion, The Witch and The Wardrobe heading back to Sunderland Empire

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The show proved a hit on its last visit to the city.

A theatrical spectacular based on C.S. Lewis’ classic The Lion, The Witch and The Wardrobe is heading back to Sunderland Empire.

It’s been announced that the show will embark on a major new tour of the UK & Ireland, visiting Wearside from Tuesday 11 – Saturday 15 November 2025.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

We Are Sunderland - A weekly round-up of lifestyle highlights. From eating out to what’s on - celebrating the city’s best bits! Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

C.S. Lewis’ book was first published in October 1950. Since then, over 85 million copies in 60 languages have been sold. It is one of the top ten best-selling books of all time.

The stage adaptation of Lewis’ iconic book enjoyed a hugely successful, critically-acclaimed London run in 2022/3.

Producer Chris Harper said: “We can’t wait for children and adults alike to join us on this spectacular new journey through the wardrobe and are proud to be marking the 75th anniversary of the publication of CS Lewis’ novel with this tour.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Director Michael Fentiman added: “I’m delighted to be taking our beautiful production of The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe on a major tour of the UK and Ireland in 2025.

“The production celebrates the magic of live theatre and is led by a multi-talented cast of actors, singers, musicians, dancers and puppeteers; it is a celebration of the possibilities of the collective imagination and the boundless wonders of individual skill.”

Audiences can step through the wardrobe into the enchanted kingdom of Narnia.

Join Lucy, Edmund, Susan and Peter as they wave goodbye to wartime Britain and embark on the most magical of adventures in a frozen, faraway land where they meet Mr Tumnus the faun, talking beavers, Aslan (the noble king of Narnia) and the coldest, most evil White Witch.