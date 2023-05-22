News you can trust since 1873
Beyonce in Sunderland: The hits Queen Bey won’t perform at the Stadium of Light, including Single Ladies, Irreplaceable, and Halo

Beyonce fans are all a flutter as last-minute preparations are made for the singer’s visit to Sunderland.

By Ross Robertson
Published 22nd May 2023, 11:12 BST- 1 min read
Updated 22nd May 2023, 14:53 BST

US pop superstar is expected to perform for three hours at the Stadium of Light, which is the average stage time to her previous UK gigs on the Renaissance World Tour at Cardiff and Edinburgh.

Other dates have seen Queen Bey perform almost 40 songs. However, some fans may be slightly disappointed that their favourite tracks aren’t expected to appear on the set list.

Nonetheless, the gigs on the tour have been receiving rave reviews, with music critics calling it a true spectacle and fans being delighted at the ‘mind-blowing’ performances.

The full setlist – which you can see in full below – includes Love on Top, Crazy In Love, Formation and Drunk In Love, as well as some newer songs such as Cuff It, Break My Soul and Summer Renaissance.

    Beyonce delighted a crowd of more than 50,000 at Murrayfield Stadium on Saturday night.Beyonce delighted a crowd of more than 50,000 at Murrayfield Stadium on Saturday night.
    Beyoncé’s ‘Renaissance’ World Tour 2023 setlist:

    Dangerously in Love

    Flaws and All

    1+1

    I’m Going Down

    I Care

    I’m that Girl

    Cozy

    Alien Superstar

    Lift Off

    Cuff It

    Energy

    Break my Soul

    Formation

    Diva

    Run the World (Girls)

    My Power

    Black Parade

    Savage (Remix)

    Partition

    Church Girl

    Get Me Bodied

    Before I Let Go

    Rather Die Young

    Love on Top

    Crazy in Love

    Plastic off the Sofa

    Virgo’s Groove

    Naughty Girl

    Move

    Heated

    Thique

    All up in your Mind

    Drunk in Love

    America has a Problem

    Pure/Honey

    Summer Rennaisance

