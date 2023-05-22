Beyonce in Sunderland: The hits Queen Bey won’t perform at the Stadium of Light, including Single Ladies, Irreplaceable, and Halo
Beyonce fans are all a flutter as last-minute preparations are made for the singer’s visit to Sunderland.
US pop superstar is expected to perform for three hours at the Stadium of Light, which is the average stage time to her previous UK gigs on the Renaissance World Tour at Cardiff and Edinburgh.
Other dates have seen Queen Bey perform almost 40 songs. However, some fans may be slightly disappointed that their favourite tracks aren’t expected to appear on the set list.
Nonetheless, the gigs on the tour have been receiving rave reviews, with music critics calling it a true spectacle and fans being delighted at the ‘mind-blowing’ performances.
The full setlist – which you can see in full below – includes Love on Top, Crazy In Love, Formation and Drunk In Love, as well as some newer songs such as Cuff It, Break My Soul and Summer Renaissance.
Beyoncé’s ‘Renaissance’ World Tour 2023 setlist:
Dangerously in Love
Flaws and All
1+1
I’m Going Down
I Care
I’m that Girl
Cozy
Alien Superstar
Lift Off
Cuff It
Energy
Break my Soul
Formation
Diva
Run the World (Girls)
My Power
Black Parade
Savage (Remix)
Partition
Church Girl
Get Me Bodied
Before I Let Go
Rather Die Young
Love on Top
Crazy in Love
Plastic off the Sofa
Virgo’s Groove
Naughty Girl
Move
Heated
Thique
All up in your Mind
Drunk in Love
America has a Problem
Pure/Honey
Summer Rennaisance