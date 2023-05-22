US pop superstar is expected to perform for three hours at the Stadium of Light, which is the average stage time to her previous UK gigs on the Renaissance World Tour at Cardiff and Edinburgh.

Other dates have seen Queen Bey perform almost 40 songs. However, some fans may be slightly disappointed that their favourite tracks aren’t expected to appear on the set list.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Nonetheless, the gigs on the tour have been receiving rave reviews, with music critics calling it a true spectacle and fans being delighted at the ‘mind-blowing’ performances.

The full setlist – which you can see in full below – includes Love on Top, Crazy In Love, Formation and Drunk In Love, as well as some newer songs such as Cuff It, Break My Soul and Summer Renaissance.

Most Popular

Beyonce delighted a crowd of more than 50,000 at Murrayfield Stadium on Saturday night.

Beyoncé’s ‘Renaissance’ World Tour 2023 setlist:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dangerously in Love

Flaws and All

1+1

I’m Going Down

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

I Care

I’m that Girl

Cozy

Alien Superstar

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lift Off

Cuff It

Energy

Break my Soul

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Formation

Diva

Run the World (Girls)

My Power

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Black Parade

Savage (Remix)

Partition

Church Girl

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Get Me Bodied

Before I Let Go

Rather Die Young

Love on Top

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Crazy in Love

Plastic off the Sofa

Virgo’s Groove

Naughty Girl

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Move

Heated

Thique

All up in your Mind

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Drunk in Love

America has a Problem

Pure/Honey

Summer Rennaisance

Advertisement Hide Ad